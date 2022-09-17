Spider-Man named the most popular superhero in the US, find out who bags the second spot

Spider-Man has been crowned the most popular superhero in 25 US States.

Spider-Man Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

A report by Wisevoter has come up with some interesting findings about who is the most favourite superhero in the United States. A survey was conducted in all 50 states of the country and half of those states chose Spider-Man as their favourite superhero. The caped crusader Batman came in second.

Spider-Man has been crowned the most popular superhero in 25 US States, but you would be surprised to know that the MCU character appeared in the top five in 48. Batman is ultimately more consistent, appearing in the top five for every single state.

Other heroes who made appearances as state favorites included Superman (4), Wonder Woman (2), Aquaman (2), Captain Marvel (2), Wolverine (2), Captain America (Alaska), Iron Man (New Mexico), and Black Panther (Oregon). The favorite superhero of Washington DC was not mentioned. Third runner-up Superman only made it into 37 states’ top five.

The survey also mentioned that comic books have become much more popular over the last two years, especially as Marvel and DC “pivoted into the digital space” and made their comics significantly easier to access in digital formats during the pandemic.

As per Wisevoter’s data, “the market size (both digital and print sales) grew by over 60% from 2020 to 2021.”

Marvel and DC are still the biggest names in comics, with Marvel recording a market share of 31.7% in 2021 and DC close behind with 27.1%.

The Marvel vs. DC battle was hard-fought in the States, with Marvel heroes ultimately taking 32 spots to just 18 for Justice League members.

Spider-Man’s popularity can be attributed to its consistent presence in film and television for the last 20 years, with the three Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire releasing in 2002, 2004, and 2007, and the two Amazing Spider-Man movies, starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Marc Webb, being released in 2012 and 2014. The character debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, played by Tom Holland, before getting solo movies in 2017, 2019, and 2021 alongside other MCU appearances.

