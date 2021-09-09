Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,749
Total Cases 33,139,981
Today's Fatalities 338
Today's Cases 43,263
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,749
Total Cases 33,139,981
Today's Fatalities 338
Today's Cases 43,263

Entertainment

Sourav Ganguly’s biopic officially announced; Luv Films to produce it

Sourav Ganguly (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few months ago, there were reports that a biopic on former Indian cricketer and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, is on the cards.

On Thursday (09), the biopic was officially announced. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg will be producing the film under their banner Luv Films.

Ganguly took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted, “Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen @LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812.”

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of the former cricketer in the biopic. However, it is not yet officially announced.

A couple of months ago, while talking to News18, Ganguly had confirmed that his biopic is on the cards, but he had not given any details about it.

He had said, “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything.”

We have already watched the biopics on cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), Mohammad Azharuddin (Azhar), and Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin: A Billion Dreams). It will surely be interesting to watch Dada’s journey on the big screen.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vighnaharta song from Antim: A treat for Salman Khan’s fans
Entertainment
Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor team up for Vinod Bhanushali’s Sab Moh Maaya Hai
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan: I don’t get very carried away by the rules and regulations of…
Entertainment
Anjana Vasan, Anita Rani and Romesh Ranganathan among 2021 Edinburgh TV Awards nominees
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut: I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha to reteam for Mudassar Aziz’s 2XL?
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra announces the trailer release date of her next The Matrix Resurrections
Entertainment
Bobby Deol bags Best Actor award for Aashram
Big Interview
Talented teenager takes TV by storm
E-GUIDE
A soulful and empowering message for dream chasers
E-GUIDE
New publishing house creates a platform for British Asian talent
E-GUIDE
A wellness guide for inner peace
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Australia will cancel Afghanistan Test if women’s cricket banned
Football fan sentenced for racist message about England players
Stokes left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad
Samir Desai to step down as Funding Circle CEO
Vighnaharta song from Antim: A treat for Salman Khan’s fans
Manchester Test in doubt after another Covid positive in Indian…