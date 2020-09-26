Recreated versions of old songs are nothing new in Bollywood. Mostly every film has a song which is a recreated version. However, there are songs that have been recreated more than once by Bollywood music composers.

So, let’s look at the list of the songs that have been recreated more than once…

Hawa Hawai

We cannot forget the amazing dance moves of Sridevi in the song Hawa Hawai from the film Mr. India. Well, it was a wonderful dance number and the song has been recreated twice. The first recreated version featured in the film Shaitan and was picturised on Kirti Kulhari and Kalki Koechlin. The second time we heard the recreated version of Hawa Hawai in Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu.

Nachan Nu Jee Karda

Originally, a Punjabi pop song, Nachan Nu Jee Karda has been recreated twice. In 2016 release Tum Bin 2, Mouni Roy showed us her fantastic dance moves on the recreated version of the track which was titled Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin. And then, earlier this year, Radhika Apte danced her heart out in one more recreated version of the track.

Yaad Piya Ki

The original song was a pop number by Falguni Pathak. It was remixed and used in the film Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin and featured Mahima Chaudhary in it. Well, after 20 years, the song was once again recreated and released as a single. Featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, the track became a chartbuster.

Gud Naal Ishq Mitha

Gud Naal Ishq Mitha was also a pop song and featured none other than Malaika Arora in it. Well, after Malaika, it was Sunny Deol who danced on it. In the film, I Love NY, the song was recreated and Sunny Deol tried to entertain us in it. The track was later recreated in Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Saawan Mein Lag Gayi

Just a few weeks ago, the makers of Indoo Ki Jawani released the recreated version of Mika Singh’s song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. They have titled the track as Hasina Pagal Deewani. And now, there’s one more recreated version of the track which will be released soon. The song will feature in Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starrer Ginny Weds Sunny.