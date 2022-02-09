Website Logo
  Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Entertainment

Sohum Shah on reprising his role as Bheema Bharati in Maharani 2

Sohan Shah (Photo credit: Spice PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sohum Shah received a thunderous response for his performance as ace politician Bheema Bharti in SonyLIV’s critically-acclaimed show Maharani.

The makers are currently filming for the second season. Ever since Shah has started shooting for Maharani 2 of the series, the audience cannot wait to see him relive the magic on the screen once again.

While Shah will be playing the same character which is powerful and larger-than-life, it is different from what the audience has seen before. “Bheema Bharti has got a massive amount of love for season one. People have praised the character and related to it. But I think if you take pressure as an actor then how you would be able to do your work and give justice to the character,” says the actor.

“If you love your work then you enjoy it. It is not a pressure for you, you enjoy every bit of it and I am enjoying every bit of it, whatever it is. It is all part of my happiness,” he adds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Shah’s fans always look forward to his upcoming projects. While they loved him in Tumbbad (2018) and Maharani, the actor is all geared up for the second season of the popular show. However, keeping the excitement level high for his fans and building anticipation, the actor keeps sharing glimpses of the show on his social media.

From Tumbbad to Ship of Theseus (2012), Shah has not just proved his versatility as an actor but also shown his range as a prolific performer. With every film, the actor has made an attempt to portray a different character.

Shah has been shooting for Maharani 2 in different locations. Besides Maharani 2, Sohum also has Reema Kagti’s Fallen in the pipeline.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

