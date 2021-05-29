Sohum Shah on playing Bheema Bharti in Maharani

Sohum Shah (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sohum Shah has been garnering positive response for his performance ever since his much-talked-about streaming show Maharani (2021) started streaming on SonyLIV. The talented actor plays the character of Bheema Bharati, who is a powerful politician and the chief minister of the northern Indian state of Bihar. Circumstances bring him to a point where he declares his homemaker wife as his political successor.

Speaking about his character, Shah says that he has continued to try something out of the box with the show. “I am very excited for the release of Maharani. This indeed was a much-awaited one! Playing Bheema Bharti demanded to unleash a side of me that I had never met with and it was possible under the guidance of Subhash (Kapoor) sir. With Maharani, I have continued to try something really out of the box. I hope the viewers enjoy it,” says the Tumbbad (2018) actor.

Shah, who is known to become the character that he portrays on screen, left no stone unturned to slide into the skin of his character on the show. From learning the nuances of the dialect to putting on some wait to undergoing a physical transformation, he literally gave his blood and sweat to the character of Bheema Bharati. And now, he is busy basking in the success of the show.

Written and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani stars actress Huma Qureshi in the title role. Actors Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kasruti, Inaamulhaq and Vineet Kumar also plays significant characters on the show. The 10-episode series, produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, is inspired by what happened in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

