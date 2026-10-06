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Marvel star Simu Liu marries Allison Hsu in France

A Paris rooftop, a video message from Taylor Swift and a wedding list with one non-negotiable: good music. Marvel's Simu Liu has married Allison Hsu in France.

Simu Liu marries Allison Hsu
Marvel actor Simu Liu finally ties knot with Allison Hsu
Marvel actor Simu Liu finally ties knot with Allison Hsu
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 06, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Simu Liu, 37, and Interscope Records executive Allison Hsu, 30, married in France over the weekend of October 3, TMZ reports
  • Their engagement was announced on May 11, 2025, after a Paris proposal that included a video message from Taylor Swift
  • Liu said earlier this year that "good music" was the one thing both of them insisted on for the wedding
  • Liu returns as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday this December

The wedding, as reported

TMZ was first to report that Liu and Hsu were married in France over the weekend, and other outlets have since followed. The reports rely on the outlet's sources and do not name a venue or guest list.

Liu is best known as Marvel's Shang-Chi, the studio's first Asian superhero lead, and as Ken in Barbie.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

Who is Allison Hsu?

Allison Hsu is a Los Angeles-based digital marketing executive at Interscope Records. Hsu, 30, is a UCLA graduate who studied economics and film, television and digital media. She joined the label as an intern in 2017 and moved into a full-time role a year later. TMZ describes her as Interscope's digital marketing director.

Her work sits behind the scenes. According to Forbes, she has led digital and social strategy for Interscope artists including Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Lady Gaga and Holly Humberstone, and the magazine named her to its 30 Under 30 music list in 2022. She and Liu went public in late November 2022, and she has since joined him on red carpets including the 2023 Barbie premiere and the 2024 Oscars.

Their story in dates

WhenWhat happened
Late November 2022The couple go public with a photo on Instagram
December 2022They make their red carpet debut together
May 11, 2025Engagement announced after a Paris proposal, captioned "Us forever" by Hsu
Early September 2026Hsu celebrates her bachelorette party in Mexico, with singer Reneé Rapp among the guests
Weekend of October 3, 2026The wedding takes place in France, per TMZ

The Taylor Swift detail

The proposal is the part of their story people keep retelling. Hsu is a devoted Swift fan, and Liu said the singer's music was part of their early relationship, so he asked Swift's publicist whether she would record a short congratulatory video. She sent one within two days, and Liu played it for Hsu after he proposed on a Paris rooftop with the Eiffel Tower in view. "Taylor Swift was the cherry on top," he told Jimmy Fallon in December.

Swift got engaged to Travis Kelce a few months after Liu's proposal and married him on July 3, three months before Liu's own wedding.

The one non-negotiable: good music

Asked about planning in February, Liu joked that it went well until he saw the prices, then named the couple's shared priority. "Good music," he told People, adding that a wedding is "a party with your best friends in the whole wide world." In November, he described the plan to Entertainment Tonight as "a lovely, intimate affair that maybe turns into some debauchery".

It suits both of them. Hsu has worked at a major record label since 2017, and Liu has a long-running musical streak: he has hosted the Juno Awards and joined Indian-Canadian rapper Tesher on stage for a bhangra performance of "Jalebi Baby". He has also said he would love to appear in a Bollywood film, telling PTI he had made his intentions "very, very clear."

Who he is

Liu was born in Harbin, China, and moved to Ontario, Canada, at the age of five. He was an accountant before acting, found fame in the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience, and then became the lead of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. His family memoir, We Were Dreamers, followed in 2022, and he has long spoken about why Asian representation matters to him.

What's next

Liu made his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! earlier this year and returns as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday, due in cinemas in December.

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