“Shooting in Magh Mela was a great experience” says Arhaan Behll from Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2

By: Mohnish Singh







One of Star Plus’ most popular soap operas Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, which had a glorious run of over 750 episodes from 2009 to 2012, is returning with a season two. Titled Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, the second edition of the show features the same lead cast that won millions of hearts with their power-packed performances in the first installment.

Recently, the entire cast of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 was in Prayagraj to shoot some important portions. All cast members seemed extremely thrilled to be shooting in Prayagraj and even more so during the Magh Mela.

Actor Arhaan Behll, who is set to reprise his popular character of Krishna Singh, could not control his emotions when he got a chance to take a dip in the holy waters of the Ganges for the very first time.







Sharing his incredible experience, Behll says, “Shooting in Magh Mela was a great experience. The crowd was super ecstatic and though it looked impossible initially, we finished smoothly. I got this opportunity to take a dip in the Holy River Ganga for the first time and the experience was completely gratifying. It also felt nostalgic while shooting at the same location, Prayagraj after nine years. Though almost a decade later, the memories are still indeed fresh. That is how special the show is to all of us and I would be ever ready to do it all over again. Here is hoping we have many more shoots scheduled at this glorious location.”

Produced by renowned television producer Rajan Shahi in association with Pearl Grey, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 takes off with public prosecutor Pratigya, played by immensely talented Pooja Gor, taking up a case that complicates her life as it is conflicting with her emotions. However, she is determined to do what is right and ensures that justice is served.

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 is set to hit airwaves on Monday, 15th March at 8:30 pm on Star Bharat.







Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





