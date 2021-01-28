Shakti Kapoor responds to daughter Shraddha Kapoor’s marriage rumours

By: Mohnish Singh







Ever since Varun Dhawan walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal over the weekend, the tinsel town of Bollywood has been buzzing with rumours of actress Shraddha Kapoor marrying his childhood friend Rohan Shrestha.

Reacting to rumours doing the rounds on the internet, Shraddha Kapoors’ father Shakti Kapoor told a publication, “Well, I do not know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter.”

The veteran actor went on to add, “Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection.”







Talking about Rohan Shrestha, Kapoor said, “Shraddha has not told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other.”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is presently busy shooting for her next with director Luv Ranjan. The untitled film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. This is the first time both the actors are working together on a project.

Apart from Luv Ranjan’s next, she will also be seen in the role of a shapeshifting serpent in an upcoming trilogy, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. Titled Naagin, the love-story will be directed by Vishal Furia.







On bagging Naagin, the actress had earlier said in a statement, “It is an absolute delight for me to play a naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina (1986) and Nigahen (1989) and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It is like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.”

