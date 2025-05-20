Skip to content
Shah Rukh Khan sparks buzz with Candere campaign as fans spot clues of jewellery venture

His bold accessory choices and personal styling in the campaign hint at something beyond a typical brand endorsement.

Shah Rukh Khan stuns in new jewellery campaign as speculation grows

Twitter/@Preitty_angel_
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 20, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan has never been one to do things halfway. Whether it’s cinema, sports, or business, he’s known to go all in. Now, his latest move, fronting a new campaign for jewellery brand Candere, has fans convinced he’s not just endorsing the label but possibly stepping into the jewellery industry himself.

In recent weeks, Shah Rukh has been spotted flaunting bold accessories like chunky rings, layered chains, and bracelets that stand out. These choices aren’t random. They’re being noticed because they align neatly with his debut in Candere’s glitzy new campaign, where he’s not just a face but seems like the mind behind the mood. From the styling to the tone, the campaign feels unusually personal. It's not the typical celebrity plug.


So, what’s cooking? While neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Candere has confirmed anything beyond a brand partnership, speculation is picking up. Is he investing in the brand? Collaborating on a new line? Launching something of his own? Social media is flooded with guesses.

Shah Rukh is no stranger to business. His production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, is a major player in the film industry. He owns a cricket team. He’s backed start-ups in the tech world. Stepping into the luxury lifestyle space, especially one that aligns with his current image, wouldn’t be out of character.

Adding to the buzz is news about King, his upcoming film directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, and includes stars like Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji, who’s reportedly playing Suhana’s mother in a pivotal role. The cast and plot hint at a high-stakes emotional thriller, another big swing from the superstar.

So, is Shah Rukh about to surprise fans with a jewellery line? Possibly. He’s done it before, built something quietly and then revealed it with flair. For now, all we have are hints and a striking campaign. But knowing SRK, the sparkle might just be the beginning of something bigger.

