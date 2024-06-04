Sanya Malhotra bags Best Actress award at New York Indian Film Fest

Earlier, Sanya shared her excitement when she got nominated for the award.

Sanya Malhotra

By: Mohnish Singh

Sanya Malhotra’s stellar performance in Mrs earned her Best Actress award at the New York Indian Film Festival 2024.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, director Arati Kadav shared the news and wrote, “Thrilled beyond words. The Best Actress! @sanyamalhotra_ @nyindianfilmfest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arati Kadav (@aratikadav)

Re-sharing Arati’s post on her Instagram stories, Sanya wrote, “Yay! Thank you, @nyindianfilmfest I can’t wait for everyone to watch Mrs.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja, Mrs is helmed by Arati Kadav.

The film, which is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, revolves around Sanya’s character who navigates the challenges and expectations imposed by society and her marital life. As she grapples with her role as a wife, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, striving to find her own voice and identity amidst the pressures of conforming to traditional norms. Ever since the film has been showcased at various film festivals, it is Sanya Malhotra who has been receiving accolades from the audience, her fans, and critics alike.

Earlier, Sanya shared her excitement when she got nominated for the award.

She said in a statement, “It is a proud moment for me that Mrs has been chosen as the closing film for NYIFF. Playing Richa, a character grappling with the delicate balance between tradition and ambition, was an immense honour and responsibility, given that it embodies the struggles of so many Indian women. Our endeavour to breathe life into this story has been incredibly rewarding and I am eagerly awaiting to share it with the world.”

Apart from this film, Sanya has several interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar under his company Dharma Productions.

Interestingly, the film marks Sanya’s first project with Shashank Khaitan as well as Dharma Productions.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to hit the theatres on April 18, 2025.