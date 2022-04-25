Website Logo
  • Monday, April 25, 2022
Salman Khan to begin filming Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in June

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After wrapping up Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated espionage thriller Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan is set to commence work on his next outing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The family entertainer, which also features Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and protégé Zaheer Iqbal in significant roles, will get off the ground in the month of June, as per fresh media reports.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was originally set to be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. However, Khan took over the production from his decades-old friend and is now producing it under his production house, Salman Khan Films.

 

If reports are to be believed, work is going on at a brisk pace to have the cameras rolling by early June. In addition to Khan, Sharma, and Iqbal, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in principal roles. Rumour has it that another Khan protégé, Sooraj Pancholi, might also join the cast of the film soon.

Apparently, a 90-day shooting schedule has been planned and the superstar will kick-start with a major spell at ND Studios in Karjat, near the Wanted (2009) actor’s sprawling farmhouse in Panvel. He will be stationed there till the shoot is complete.

Later, the makers will also have two schedules overseas. However, the team is yet to finalise the locations for the overseas schedule. More details are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

“Salman is planning the schedule in such a way that they don’t lose any days and meet the December 30 release date,” a source informs a publication.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is directed by Farhad Samji.

