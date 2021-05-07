Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to be renamed Bhaijaan?

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to change the title of his next film with superstar Salman Khan. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is the original title of the film. However, the makers do not want the film to find itself in any controversy because of its title and hence, they are planning to rename it. Buzz has it that the team has zeroed in on Bhaijaan as the new title of the Salman Khan starrer.

“Sajid Nadiadwala feels that it is only Salman Khan who can carry the title Bhaijaan and hence, has registered it as one of the probable names for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He feels the title will also do justice to the subject of the film and has been discussing the idea of changing the title to Bhaijaan with Salman for a while now”, said a source close to the development.

Apart from Salman Khan, the upcoming film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Hegde, who was last seen in Housefull 4 (2019), is set to work with Khan for the first time and she is quite thrilled about the same.

The film is said to be a family entertainer. Writer-director Farhad Samji has been tapped to direct it. If all goes as planned, it will go on the shooting floor in the month of September, 2021.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Dheva, the action entertainer is set to release in theatres, as premium video on demand on Zee Plex and digitally through ZEE5 on 13 May, 2021, coinciding with Eid. It also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in significant roles.

