Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Chris Martin joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation's 5th anniversary celebration

Chris Martin joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation's 5th anniversary celebration

Chris Martin Joins Sachin Tendulkar to Celebrate 5 Years of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation’s impact.

Instagram/sachintendulkarfoundation
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) celebrated its fifth anniversary with an exclusive event that brought together cricket, music, and philanthropy enthusiasts.

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, attended the event, adding an international touch to the gathering, that highlighted the foundation's work for underprivileged children in India.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) works to uplift disadvantaged children through education, health, and sports initiatives. The foundation aims to empower children and create opportunities for a better future.

Chris Martin attended the event, highlighting the global significance of STF’s work and the role of collective action in empowering communities. During the evening, Martin had a conversation with Sachin Tendulkar, where they discussed their shared passion for philanthropy. Martin praised Tendulkar’s commitment to expanding opportunities for children and acknowledged the foundation’s impact on marginalised communities.

The event’s theme, "Shine Brighter Together," emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving social change. Martin used the platform to advocate for sports and education as tools to transform young lives, urging supporters to join efforts to combat child poverty and marginalisation.

A moment of unity and inspiration as the Tendulkar family joins Chris Martin for STFInstagram/sachintendulkarfoundation

Sara Tendulkar, Sachin's daughter, was inducted into the foundation's Board of Trustees. Sara's speech focused on her parents' constant commitment to philanthropy and how it influenced her life's purpose. She said, "Growing up, I saw the power of giving and how it can bring hope to entire families. The foundation's work is to ensure that every child's dream is seen and supported."

The celebration included an emotional film that showcased STF's growth over the last five years, proving how the organisation has improved the lives of over 100,000 young people. The film detailed the foundation's collaboration with 15 non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Sachin Tendulkar reflected on the foundation's journey and expressed his gratitude and hope for the next chapter. "I am sure that STF will continue to inspire hope and turn innumerable dreams into reality now that Sara is on board," he said.

chris martinfoundationstfoundationsachin tendulkar

Related News

madison-keys-getty
Tennis

Australian Open: Keys stuns Swiatek to set up final with Sabalenka

storm-uk-getty
News

Storm Éowyn: Red warnings and severe disruption expected across UK

southport-stabbing-accused-reuters
Featured

Southport child killer removed from sentencing for disrupting court

More For You

AP Dhillon makes history at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

AP Dhillon makes a stylish debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Instagram/apdhillon

AP Dhillon makes history at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon sparked waves as he appeared alongside Pharrell Williams at the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2025-26 presentation during Paris Men's Fashion Week. The event, hosted at the renowned Louvre, featured a star-studded roster of worldwide personalities, including BTS member J-Hope, Bradley Cooper, Travis Scott, and others. Dhillon's appearance was significant, as he became the first India-born Punjabi musician to make it to Paris Men's Fashion Week.

AP Dhillon, seated in the front row with global icons, grabbed attention in a striking Louis Vuitton attire. His outfit merged streetwear aesthetics with the classic Louis Vuitton luxury, reflecting Williams' distinct approach to fashion. Dhillon sported a sophisticated workwear blouson crafted from silk-wool double-face fabric, worn over Japanese denim skate jeans in a versatile light blue wash. The look was completed with the signature LV Chequer military-inspired boots, presenting a fusion of utility and high-end artisanship that has become a hallmark of Williams' designs.

AP Dhillon steals the spotlight at Paris Men’s Fashion Week Instagram/apdhillon

Keep ReadingShow less
Saif Ali Khan reunites with the auto rickshaw driver who saved his life

Saif Ali Khan reunites with the hero who saved his life.

Instagram/instantbollywood 

Saif Ali Khan reunites with the auto rickshaw driver who saved his life

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had an emotional reunion with Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto rickshaw driver who came to his rescue during a life-threatening situation. Their meeting was a true moment of appreciation and gratitude, six days after Saif survived a frightening attack.

The horrifying incident unfolded when Saif was attacked during an attempted burglary and stabbed six times. Saif, severely hurt and in pain, tried to find help whilst wearing a white kurta that turned crimson from his own blood. In his darkest hour, he met Rana, who displayed great courage and compassion.

Speaking to the media, Rana clearly recalled the night. He expressed his shock at finding Saif, bloodied and accompanied by a toddler, and frantically trying to figure out how long it would take to reach the hospital. Without hesitation, Rana urged Saif to get into his auto and sped to Lilavati Hospital. Rana reached the hospital in just 8–10 minutes, putting aside any thoughts of charging for the trip and focusing solely on Saif's safety

For days following the tragedy, storeys circulated about whether Saif would meet the man who had saved his life. On Tuesday, soon before being released from the hospital, Saif addressed those queries with a heartfelt gesture.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coldplay-Mumbai

For two hours, the stadium resonated with chart-topping tracks like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Yellow, and Fix You. (Photo: X/Coldplay)

Coldplay kicks off India tour with memorable moments at Mumbai concert

COLDPLAY returned to India after nine years, delivering an energetic and culturally rich performance at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The concert, part of the band's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' showcased a mix of music, humour, and heartfelt moments, led by frontman Chris Martin.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shahid Iqbal Khan: ‘Faith is at heart of 10 Nights, but play has universal appeal’

Shahid Iqbal Khan

Shahid Iqbal Khan: ‘Faith is at heart of 10 Nights, but play has universal appeal’

OLIVIER-AWARD nominated play 10 Nights only came into fruition after writer Shahid Iqbal Khan overcame his own “assumptions and judgments” over whether a story set in a mosque would appeal to a non-Muslim audience.

10 Nights is a poignant and humorous exploration of faith, love, and personal discovery. It follows Yasser (Adeel Ali), who embarks on a spiritual journey as he takes on the challenge of completing I’tikaf – 10 consecutive days of prayer and fasting in a mosque during Ramadan.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-reuters

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and has since been discharged from hospital, with doctors confirming he is out of danger. (Photo: Reuters)

Suspected Bangladeshi held for stabbing Saif Ali Khan

A MAN believed to be a Bangladeshi national was arrested on Sunday in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said.

The attack on Khan occurred on Thursday during an attempted burglary at his home, leaving the actor with stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications