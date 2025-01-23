Chris Martin joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation's 5th anniversary celebration

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) celebrated its fifth anniversary with an exclusive event that brought together cricket, music, and philanthropy enthusiasts.
Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, attended the event, adding an international touch to the gathering, that highlighted the foundation's work for underprivileged children in India.
The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) works to uplift disadvantaged children through education, health, and sports initiatives. The foundation aims to empower children and create opportunities for a better future.
Chris Martin attended the event, highlighting the global significance of STF’s work and the role of collective action in empowering communities. During the evening, Martin had a conversation with Sachin Tendulkar, where they discussed their shared passion for philanthropy. Martin praised Tendulkar’s commitment to expanding opportunities for children and acknowledged the foundation’s impact on marginalised communities.
The event’s theme, "Shine Brighter Together," emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving social change. Martin used the platform to advocate for sports and education as tools to transform young lives, urging supporters to join efforts to combat child poverty and marginalisation.
A moment of unity and inspiration as the Tendulkar family joins Chris Martin for STFInstagram/sachintendulkarfoundation
Sara Tendulkar, Sachin's daughter, was inducted into the foundation's Board of Trustees. Sara's speech focused on her parents' constant commitment to philanthropy and how it influenced her life's purpose. She said, "Growing up, I saw the power of giving and how it can bring hope to entire families. The foundation's work is to ensure that every child's dream is seen and supported."
The celebration included an emotional film that showcased STF's growth over the last five years, proving how the organisation has improved the lives of over 100,000 young people. The film detailed the foundation's collaboration with 15 non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
Sachin Tendulkar reflected on the foundation's journey and expressed his gratitude and hope for the next chapter. "I am sure that STF will continue to inspire hope and turn innumerable dreams into reality now that Sara is on board," he said.