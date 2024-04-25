Rishabh Pant powers Delhi to four-run win over Gujarat

Rishabh Pant, who returned to form after a 14-month hiatus due to a car accident, expressed his satisfaction with his performance.

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 88 off just 43 balls with five 4s and eight 6s. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 88 led Delhi Capitals to a narrow India Premier League (IPL) victory over Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, bolstering his bid for a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Delhi struggled early, slipping to 44-3 in the first six overs at Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, a resilient partnership between Pant and Axar Patel, who scored 66, propelled them to 224-4.

Despite a spirited effort from Gujarat, who managed 220-8 in response, Delhi held on for a four-run win. David Miller’s rapid 55 and Rashid Khan’s late cameo were not enough to secure victory for Gujarat.

Mukesh Kumar’s composure in the final over secured Delhi’s fourth win in nine matches, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Pant, who returned to form after a 14-month hiatus due to a car accident, expressed his satisfaction with his performance. “Every hour on the field matters,” he said. “I try to give it my 100 percent.”

"I think the first six in the match gives me the confidence in a game," he said.

Pant’s impressive form with both bat and gloves has garnered support from Delhi’s management, with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting backing him for a spot in India’s World Cup squad.

Delhi got off to a strong start thanks to Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk, but Sandeep Warrier’s three wickets caused a brief setback. However, Patel’s fifty and Pant’s explosive innings ensured a formidable total for Delhi.

In response, Gujarat’s chase was anchored by Sai Sudarshan’s 65, but they lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite Miller’s late onslaught, Gujarat fell short in the final over.

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill praised his team’s fighting spirit, despite the loss. “I think we played some really good cricket, disappointing to lose in the end, but great character shown by everyone,” said Gill. “Great fight till the end and we never thought we were out of the game at any point.”

(AFP)