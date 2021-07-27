Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the news.

Siddiqui wrote that he is experiencing mild infection after testing positive for the virus. He went on to add that he has self-isolated himself and urged everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

“Hello everyone! So, I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the Covid one!” Siddiqui wrote. “I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation.”

“I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last week, to get the tests done,” the actor concluded.

As soon as Siddiqui shared his diagnosis on Instagram, several prominent stars took to the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. Saba Qamar commented, “Get well soon, Dost.” Ayeza Khan wrote, “Take care of yourself.” Hira Mani also said, “Take care Adnan, bhai.”

Apart from starring in a number of popular Pakistani shows, Adnan Siddiqui also has a Bollywood film to his credit. The actor played superstar Sridevi’s husband in her final film Mom, directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film featured Pakistani actress Sajal Ali as his daughter. Mom received great critical and commercial success upon its theatrical release and went on to win several awards later.

