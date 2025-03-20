Danish Taimoor responds to polygamy backlash, emphasises his love for Ayeza Khan

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor recently found himself at the centre of online controversy following remarks he made about polygamy. During an episode of the television show Mehfil-e-Ramzan, where his wife, Ayeza Khan, was a guest, the actor’s comment regarding his right to marry multiple times sparked criticism on social media. Despite the backlash, Danish has addressed the controversy, standing by his comments while offering further context.

The remarks that sparked controversy

The controversy started during an episode of Mehfil-e-Ramzan, a show dedicated to discussions on religion and family during the holy month of Ramadan. Danish Taimoor, who was hosting, had his wife Ayeza Khan as a guest. During their conversation, he made a remark that drew attention online: "Mujhe ijazat hai chaar shaadiyon ki, main kar nahi raha hoon, voh alag baat hai. Lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hai, jo koi mujhse cheen nahi sakta" (I have permission to have four marriages; the fact that I am not doing so is a different matter. But Allah has given me this permission, and no one can take it away from me).

In a casual conversation, Danish clarified that despite having the right to marry more than once, he chose not to, saying, "Lekin voh mera pyaar hai, respect hai Ayeza ke liye ki main filhaal zindagi inhi ke saath guzarna chahta hoon" (However, out of love and respect for Ayeza, I want to spend my life with only her for now). Despite the light-hearted tone of the discussion, social media users were quick to criticise his remarks on polygamy.

Danish’s response to the criticism

In a more recent episode of Mehfil-e-Ramzan, Danish took the opportunity to respond to the criticism that had followed his earlier statement. He revealed that both he and Ayeza found the situation amusing, saying, “Main aur Ayeza hum comments padh kar hass rahe the" (Ayeza and I were reading the comments and laughing). He then clarified that his stance on the matter remained unchanged. "Main aaj bhi ispar qayam hoon" (I still stand by it), Danish said.

Expanding on his position, he reiterated, "Jaisa ki maine kaha tha ki mujhe 4 shaadiyon ki ijaazat hai, lekin main kar nahi raha kyunki filhaal mujhe pyaar hai apni biwi se" (As I had said, I am allowed to marry four times, but I am not doing so because, right now, I love my wife). He explained that although he is permitted to marry multiple times, his love and respect for Ayeza is the reason he has chosen not to pursue that option.

Addressing the ‘forever’ debate

One specific phrase that caught people’s attention was Danish’s use of the word ‘filhaal’ (for now) when expressing his devotion to Ayeza. Many on social media questioned why he did not describe his relationship as lasting ‘forever,’ interpreting his words as potentially indicating future intentions. In response, Danish defended his choice of words, explaining, "Maine kaha tha filhaal, kyunki mujhe nahi pata ki main yahaan se nikal kar zinda rahunga ya nahi. Main ek second ke baad mar gaya toh? Yeh jo lafz hai na ‘hamesha’, hamesha koi nahi reh sakta" (I said 'for now' because I don’t know if I will step out of here and still be alive. What if I die in the next second? The word ‘forever’—nothing lasts forever).

Danish further criticised the judgmental nature of social media, where his comments were intensely scrutinised. "Gossip karna galat baat hai. Kaise logon ko judge kar sakte hain? Aapke dil ki baat, aap ya Allah jaanta hai" (Gossiping is wrong. How can people judge others? Only you and Allah know what’s in your heart).

Social media backlash and support

Danish’s remarks about polygamy drew significant backlash from social media users, with many accusing him of having a "toxic" view of relationships. Some critics interpreted his comments as being disrespectful to his wife, Ayeza Khan, leading to an outpouring of sympathy for her. Many social media users argued that his statement did not reflect the values of modern relationships.

However, others defended Danish, suggesting that his comments were not intended to cause harm. Supporters highlighted that his words were being over-analysed and insisted that his love and respect for Ayeza were clear throughout the conversation. His subsequent clarification further reinforced that his statements had been taken out of context, with many believing that the entire situation was blown out of proportion.

Danish and Ayeza: A power couple in Pakistani television

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan are two of the most recognisable faces in the Pakistani television industry. The couple, who first met on a social networking site, tied the knot in 2014 after dating for eight years. Since then, they have become one of the most beloved celebrity couples in Pakistan, with their relationship often making headlines. They welcomed their daughter in 2015 and their son in 2017.

Although Danish’s recent comments about polygamy may have sparked controversy, his response has shown that his relationship with Ayeza is based on love and mutual respect. As they both laughed off the internet's reactions, they demonstrated once again why they remain one of the most popular couples in the industry.