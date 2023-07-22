Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Remembering Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, a look at his timeless melodies

He was the first voice of celebs like Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna.

Mukesh (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mukesh, proclaimed as ‘Voice of the Millennium’, is one of the iconic singers who was considered among the most popular and acclaimed playback singers of the Hindi film industry back in the 60s.

His song “Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai” from the film Rajnigandha (1973) won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

He was among one of the legendary top three playback singers, he even sang for actor Dev Anand and was the first voice of celebs like Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna.

On the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, take a look at his timeless melodies.

1. Mera Joota Hai Japani

Sung by Mukesh, the evergreen song featured in the film Shree 420 and was picturized on Raj Kapoor. Shailendra’s lyrics brilliantly convey the protagonist’s belief in finding happiness in the simplest of things, such as his Japanese shoes. Shankar Jaikishan’s music adds to the cheerful and catchy melody, making it a favourite of audiences even now.

2. Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai

The track first appeared in the 1972 film Shor and became an instant hit due to its soulful lyrics written by Santosh Anand and composition by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The song received a massive response from the audience.

3. Awara Hoon

Penned by Shailendra and composed by Shankar Jaikishan the song featured in the film Awaara and became an instant hit. The song represents the carefree character of the protagonist, Raj Kapoor, who accepts life’s obstacles with optimism.

4. Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan

Talking about Mukesh’s iconic song, how can someone forget this evergreen hit from the film Mera Naam Joker. This soulful track is an ode to life’s journey, capturing the essence of pleasures, sorrows, and emotions felt along the road.

5. Aa Ab Laut Chalein

The track from the film Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hai, in which Raj Kapoor plays a rustic villager highlights a desire to return to one’s roots and motherland. Mukesh’s powerful performance, supported by Shankar Jaikishan’s music and Shailendra’s evocative lyrics, elevates the song to an emotional and unforgettable level.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
‘Oppenheimer’ emerges as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2023 in India
MUSIC
Teaser for Dulquer Salmaan’s romantic track ‘Heeriye’ out
FILM
Amitabh Bachchan launches trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’
TOP LISTS
From ‘Bawaal’ to ‘Oppenheimer’, 5 best films to watch this weekend
NEWS
Mythologist claims Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ misquotes Bhagavad Gita
Entertainment
Open Door announces applications for acting and behind-the-scenes programmes
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri unveils trailer for series ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’
NEWS
‘Top Chef’: Kristen Kish replaces host Padma Lakshmi for season 21
TOP LISTS
Birthday special: Timeless melodies of singer Armaan Malik
FILM
‘Kalki 2898-AD’: Prabhas-led sci-fi film’s official title announced at San Diego Comic-Con
Entertainment
Simon Thacker: Divine mix of music and dance
FILM
Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome ahead of ‘Project K’ launch at San Diego…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW