  • Thursday, September 14, 2023
Rasika Dugal’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to be screened at Chicago South Asian International Film Festival

The film has its world premiere at the esteemed Melbourne Film Festival.

By: Mohnish Singh

After its triumphant world premiere at the esteemed Melbourne Film Festival, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli starring Rasika Dugal is set to captivate audiences at the prestigious Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a black comedy thriller that has been capturing attention and earning acclaim on the festival circuit. It embarks on a compelling journey through the Asian diaspora in the UK, delving into themes of identity and gender within the framework of an engrossing mystery. The Chicago South Asian International Film Festival has chosen to feature Lord Curzon Ki Haveli as its Closing Night Film.

Sharing her thoughts, Rasika Dugal remarked, “Working on Lord Curzon Ki Haveli was a lot of fun. The film relies heavily on performance and that’s always an actor’s delight. Dialogue in black comedy is often double-edged and it’s a treat to work with lines like that. There is room for much improvisation and craziness in a film like this, and I think Arjun, Paresh, Zoha, Tanmay and I totally milked that opportunity. There is no greater joy than playing off good actors. I’m excited to see how audiences in Chicago will respond to it.”

Meanwhile, she was recently seen in horror series Adhura, which is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee. The series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. It also features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

She will next be seen in Mirzapur 3.

