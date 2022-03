Ranveer Singh’s ’83 lands on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar

83 Poster (Photo credit: Kabir Khan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

If you missed Ranveer Singh’s sports-drama ’83 (2021) in cinemas, you can now stream the much-loved film on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film starts streaming on platforms from 21st March, 2022.

The nostalgic trip down the epic memory lane of the 1983 World Cup victory will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, as well as Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

The underdog journey recently witnessed a successful television premiere on Star Gold on 20th March. With a powerful combination of digital and television premieres, fans of cricket and Bollywood across the lengths and depths of India can watch this movie on their choice of platform, at their convenience, and in their preferred language.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content – Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “In a country where cricket and entertainment are considered sacred, we have consistently endeavoured to bring the best of both worlds to satiate our discerning viewer’s content appetite. By bringing in sports blockbuster of the year 83 on television in Hindi and on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, we continue to offer our audiences quality content at the comfort of their homes. With the release of ’83 in the cricketing season on Disney+ Hotstar, we hope our audiences will enjoy our fantastic package of cricket, drama, and entertainment.”

’83 is set to take you back to the excitement and euphoria that gripped the nation on June 25, 1983, when India won the cricket World Cup for the first time under legendary Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife Romi, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Chirag Patil, in pivotal roles.

