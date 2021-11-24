Website Logo
  Thursday, November 25, 2021
Entertainment

After 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan likely to reteam for a new film

Ranveer Singh (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, 83 is one of the most-anticipated films of 2021. The sports drama was originally slated to hit the marquee on April 10, 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown compelled the makers to put the film’s release on hold. After waiting for one and a half year, 83 is finally entering theatres on December 24, 2021.

While 83 is still a month away from finding its way into cinemas, we hear that Ranveer Singh is already in talks with director Kabir Khan for a new film. If things fall into place, the untitled project will go before cameras in Summer 2022.

A trade source tells a publication, “Kabir and Ranveer developed an extremely great bond in the process of making 83 and are very happy with the final product. But obvious, they are looking to carry forward their partnership again. Through the lockdown, Kabir was deciding on what next to do, and that’s when he developed an incredible underdog story of a boy from small town. He narrated it to Ranveer, who has loved the subject and is eager to commence working on it soon.”

The duo is looking at commencing production by Summer 2022, after Singh wraps up Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Karan Johar. “The idea is to take it on floors by Summer 2022. By then, Ranveer would have wrapped up shooting for the Rohit Shetty comedy, Cirkus, and the Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” the source adds.

Aside from 83, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh also has Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his pocket. Directed by Divyang Thakker, the film arrives in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

