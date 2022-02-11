Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to arrive on July 22

Shamshera Poster (Photo credit: YRF/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited production venture Shamshera is set to enter theatres on July 22, 2022, the producers announced on Friday.

Directed by successful filmmaker Karan Malhotra, the big-ticket project is a dacoit drama set in the 1800s. It chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their rights and independence from the British.

YRF released the teaser for the much-anticipated film on Friday. The 1.10-minute teaser features voice-overs by the actor as well as other cast members Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

The almost monochromatic promo sees the three actors narrate intriguing glimpses of their character while being surrounded by weapons. In the promo, Dutt calls Shamshera a person who believed that slavery of any person was evil while Ranbir Kapoor asserts that freedom is never given, but won.

Both Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt shared the teaser on their Instagram pages also. Sharing it, Vaani Kapoor wrote, “The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate Shamshera with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, wrote, “Shamshera will rise! Celebrate Shamshera with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.”

Shamshera marks Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after a long gap of four years. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju (2018), which was a biographical drama based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera also features Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been delayed multiple times in the past. It is finally set to release theatrically on July 22.