Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decide not to invite guests to home to ensure new-born daughter’s pictures aren’t leaked

The popular Bollywood couples welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor (L) and Alia Bhatt (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday. Ever since the couple announced the arrival of their baby girl, everyone is curious to know how she looks. But it seems fans have to show a lot of patience before they finally see the princess as the couple has decided not to share any pictures as of now. Their escape from the hospital ignoring posing for the paparazzi was a sign of that.

The latest we hear is that most of the guests that visited the couple in the hospital were not allowed to see the baby either. They are not allowing guests at home also. “The family does not want pictures of the baby to be clicked. People can do these things, even trusted friends. Ranbir and Alia don’t want to wake up one morning with their baby’s picture on the internet. Also, she is prone to infection, like all newly born babies. Every guest can’t be asked to show their COVID-negative certificates. It would be rude and impolite,” a close friend of the family reveals.

A publication also reports that when filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a great bond with the couple, landed in India from London, he did not head straight to the hospital to meet the new-born. He first got himself tested for COVID-19, waited patiently for his results to come, and then visited the new-born with plenty of gifts.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film which features him opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, will be seen in Johar’s much-awaited directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

