Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Priyanka and Nick celebrate daughter Malti’s 2nd birthday

For those not in the know, Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 through surrogacy.

Priyanka and Nick

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 on January 15 and the couple hosted a beach party to celebrate her birthday.

The intimate celebration was attended by family and friends, among them Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri.

Nick’s younger brother, Franklin Jonas, turned into a photographer and captured special moments from the event.

The photos have gone viral on social media.

A video clip shows Priyanka and Nick walking on the beach. They held hands as they walked away from the party.

The birthday girl, Malti, is seen wearing a red colour outfit.

Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri were also seen helping prep for the low-key birthday set-up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

For those not in the know, Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 through surrogacy. They brought her home on Mother’s Day.

In a recent interview, Priyanka revealed that they chose surrogacy due to her medical complications.

“I had medical complications,” she said. “This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Vir Das fires back as netizen suggests economy travel
NEWS
Teja Sajja transcends regional boundaries with ‘HanuMan’
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey to headline ‘The Sabarmati Report’
TELEVISION
Richie Mehta’s ‘Poacher’ to premiere on Feb 23
Entertainment
Filmfare Award noms: ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ vie for top honours
Hollywood News
75th Emmys: ‘The Bear’, ‘Succession’ win big – see full list of winners
Entertainment
Sohm Kapila joins the cast of musical ‘Bhangra Nation’
Hollywood News
Dev Patel declines a major Marvel role
NEWS
BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enter military
NEWS
Big B buys plot in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration
NEWS
Netflix to stream ‘Devara’, ‘Pushpa 2’ and more Telugu titles post-theatrical run
NEWS
Vivek Agnihotri ‘thrilled’ with success of ‘Hanu Man’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW