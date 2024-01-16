Priyanka and Nick celebrate daughter Malti’s 2nd birthday

For those not in the know, Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti Marie in January 2022 through surrogacy.

Priyanka and Nick

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 on January 15 and the couple hosted a beach party to celebrate her birthday.

The intimate celebration was attended by family and friends, among them Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri.

Nick’s younger brother, Franklin Jonas, turned into a photographer and captured special moments from the event.

The photos have gone viral on social media.

A video clip shows Priyanka and Nick walking on the beach. They held hands as they walked away from the party.

The birthday girl, Malti, is seen wearing a red colour outfit.

Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri were also seen helping prep for the low-key birthday set-up.

In a recent interview, Priyanka revealed that they chose surrogacy due to her medical complications.

“I had medical complications,” she said. “This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”