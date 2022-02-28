Website Logo
  Monday, February 28, 2022
Prime Video dates March 18 for the premiere of Jalsa

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring award-winning actresses Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in lead roles, the upcoming Bollywood film Jalsa will premiere on March 18 on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Monday.

The film has been helmed by Suresh Trivedi, who previously directed Balan in the coming-of-age comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu (2017). The drama thriller is jointly produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

According to the streamer, Jalsa is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook.

 

Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, said the team looks for “authenticity and freshness” when selecting stories and Jalsa is all that and more.

“Stories that are nuanced and beyond conventional storytelling are finding viewership worldwide. In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast,” Menghani said in a statement on Monday.

The film marks the seventh collaboration between Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, following films like Chhorii (2021), Sherni (2021), Durgamati (2020), and the well-received Amazon Original series Breathe.

After Shakuntala Devi (2020) and Sherni, it is also the third collaboration between Prime Video and Balan.

 

Impactful storytelling blended with engaging entertainment is at the core of what Abundantia Entertainment does, said Vikram Malhotra, Founder, and CEO of the production banner. “Featuring two of the finest actors of our times, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Suresh has woven Jalsa into a brilliant narrative of complex emotions, well-etched characters, and a gripping pace. I am also excited to extend our successful partnership with Prime Video after Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Chhorii and look forward to the global premiere of Jalsa across 240 countries and territories across the world,” Malhotra added.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director – T-Series, said he is looking forward to the premiere of Jalsa on Prime Video as it will allow the film “to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves”.

Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment,” Kumar added.

In addition to Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, Jalsa also features Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla in important characters.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

