Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam put on hold amid spike in Covid cases in India

Radhe Shyam Poster (Photo credit: Prabhas/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas in a dual role, with one of his characters being a palmist.

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s much-anticipated film Radhe Shyam on Wednesday announced that they have decided to put the film’s release on hold. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the big-ticket film was set to enter cinemas on January 14, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi. However, the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and the subsequent closure of cinemas in several states forced the makers to postpone the film.

“We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant, it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in cinemas soon,” said UV Creations in an official statement.

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!#RadheShyamPostponed pic.twitter.com/aczr0NuY9r — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 5, 2022

Made under the banner of UV Creations, Radhe Shyam is presented in Hindi by T-Series Films. The pan-India film, originally made in Telugu, will release in several other popular Indian languages, including Hindi.

The sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in India has pushed back the premiere of several potentially blockbuster films, including Jersey, RRR, and Prithviraj.

