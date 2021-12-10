Pooja Hegde calls it a wrap on Beast

Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Pooja Hegde on Friday announced that she has completed filming for her forthcoming Tamil film Beast, co-starring South star Thalapathy Vijay as the male lead. The comedy-action thriller is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sun Pictures, the banner backing the film, took to social media to share the news of Hegde wrapping up the shoot, alongside a video message from the actor. “It is a wrap for Pooja Hegde! Hear what she has to say about shooting for Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar,” the tweet read.

Hegde, who returns to Tamil films after a gap of nine years, said she thoroughly enjoyed working on Beast. “It has been great working on Beast because everyone is so lively and it felt like a vacation while we were shooting. It has been an absolute pleasure to be on the sets, we have loved so much making the film. And I hope you guys will laugh as well. In typical Nelson and Vijay sir’s style, this film is going to be entertainment. Sadly, today is my last day for Beast. It’s a shoot wrap for my portion,” the actress said in the 46-second video clip.

Beast, which pairs Hegde opposite Vijay for the first time, went on floors earlier this year. Last week, the director had revealed via social media that the team has completed 100 days of shooting. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Hegde is looking forward to the release of her multilingual film Radha Shyam with Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release on January 14, 2021. She will also be seen in the Telugu-language film Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Rohit Shetty’s Hindi film Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

