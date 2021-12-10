Website Logo
  • Friday, December 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Entertainment

Pooja Hegde calls it a wrap on Beast

Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Pooja Hegde on Friday announced that she has completed filming for her forthcoming Tamil film Beast, co-starring South star Thalapathy Vijay as the male lead. The comedy-action thriller is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sun Pictures, the banner backing the film, took to social media to share the news of Hegde wrapping up the shoot, alongside a video message from the actor. “It is a wrap for Pooja Hegde! Hear what she has to say about shooting for Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar,” the tweet read.

Hegde, who returns to Tamil films after a gap of nine years, said she thoroughly enjoyed working on Beast. “It has been great working on Beast because everyone is so lively and it felt like a vacation while we were shooting. It has been an absolute pleasure to be on the sets, we have loved so much making the film. And I hope you guys will laugh as well. In typical Nelson and Vijay sir’s style, this film is going to be entertainment. Sadly, today is my last day for Beast. It’s a shoot wrap for my portion,” the actress said in the 46-second video clip.

Beast, which pairs Hegde opposite Vijay for the first time, went on floors earlier this year. Last week, the director had revealed via social media that the team has completed 100 days of shooting. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.

Meanwhile, Hegde is looking forward to the release of her multilingual film Radha Shyam with Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release on January 14, 2021. She will also be seen in the Telugu-language film Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Rohit Shetty’s Hindi film Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning in negotiations to join Dev Patel on the cast of…
Entertainment
South star Nayanthara launches The Lip Balm Company
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi to play an undercover cop in his next
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani reminisces memories of the historic 1983 World Cup win
Entertainment
First look image of Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It out
HEADLINE STORY
Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan
Entertainment
Jai Bhim and Shershaah top the 2021 IMDb list of Indian films
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli on comparison between RRR and Baahubali: Bank on story than my…
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probing agency for the second consecutive day
NEWS
Sadiq Khan: BAME is a term of strength
FILM
Aladdin star says diversity is taken more seriously in the theatre industry
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probe agency in connection with money laundering case
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pooja Hegde calls it a wrap on Beast
Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning in negotiations to join Dev…
South star Nayanthara launches The Lip Balm Company
Chiranjeevi to play an undercover cop in his next
Rajkumar Hirani reminisces memories of the historic 1983 World Cup…
UK sanctions former boss of terror group
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE