Poorva Joshipura on how compassion, technology, and choice can transform life for animals.
Poorva Joshipura on how compassion, technology, and choice can transform life for animals.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

Inside Sakhiye Full Interview with Amrit Ramnath

Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye
Interview with Urvashi Pathania | EasternEye

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West gave away their Lamborghinis and trashed her family forcing her to leave

Kim Kardashian speaks out about her turbulent split with Kanye West

Entertainment

Britney Spears Slams Kevin Federline

Britney Spears shares a blunt statement online in response to Kevin Federline's new book

Britney Spears Slams Kevin Federline

Britney Spears shares a blunt statement online in response to Kevin Federline’s new book

Entertainment

Britney Spears calls out ex Kevin Federline’s parenting claims as lies timed for profit after child support ends

British Indian model Neelam Gill lights up Victoria's Secret 2025 runway as the only Indian face in the line-up

Neelam Gill walks the 2025 Victoria’s Secret runway in a blush pink look during the brand’s much-hyped diversity comeback.

Entertainment

British Indian model Neelam Gill lights up Victoria's Secret 2025 runway as the only Indian face in the line-up

de de pyaar de 2 trailer

Madhavan addressed recent rumours about de-ageing technology in his films

Entertainment

Madhavan plays Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in 'De De Pyaar De 2', says 'was nervous competing against him'

Stephen Graham

The initiative, Letters to Our Sons, aims to explore fatherhood and masculinity through first-hand reflections

Entertainment

'Adolescence' star Stephen Graham encourages fathers to connect with sons through letters

BBC celebrates six decades of south Asian voices on air with Meera Syal and Bobby Friction

Meera Syal and Sanjeev Bhaskar starred in Goodness Gracious Me

Entertainment

BBC celebrates six decades of south Asian voices on air with Meera Syal and Bobby Friction

Arts & Culture

Rishab Sharma's concert

Glimpses from Rishab Sharma's concert

Art & Culture

Rishab Sharma blends raga, rhythm and reflection in Sitar for Mental Health

The Importance of Being Earnest

Stephen Fry delivers a commanding performance as Lady Bracknell in the West End transfer

Art & Culture

Shobna Gulati anchors 'The Importance of Being Earnest' as Stephen Fry and Olly Alexander lead the West End cast

Imran Perretta Ish film

BAFTA nominee Imran Perretta explores fractured youth in 'Ish'

Art & Culture

Imran Perretta’s ‘Ish’ brings stop-and-search to the big screen through a friendship torn apart

Mohinder Kaur Bhamra

The lost ‘Punjabi Disco’ record that quietly changed UK British Asian club culture is finally back

Art & Culture

How Mohinder Kaur Bhamra’s 'Punjabi Disco' brought British Asians together on the dance floor and why it matters today

V&A charts Marie Antoinette’s fashion exchange with India

Visitors view gowns and displays at the Marie Antoinette Style exhibition at the V&A

Culture

V&A charts Marie Antoinette’s fashion exchange with India

Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Ambika Mod returns to the stage in the Royal Court’s new play Porn Play

Art & Culture

Ambika Mod confronts violent porn addiction on stage in daring Royal Court premiere 'Porn Play'

Lifestyle

Casio Marty McFly watch

Casio has unveiled a special edition of its classic CA-500 calculator watch

Fashion

Casio’s Marty McFly £115 'Back to the Future' watch brings 1985 vibes to your wrist

Asma Khan

Khan spoke candidly about labour conditions in hospitality and the impossibility of perfect work-life balance

Food

Chef Asma Khan on unionising hospitality and empowering women: “We can never get anywhere alone”

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Running from 7 to 8 October

Trending

Don’t miss these top deals in UK's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

South Asian women

Research shows that South Asian women often enter menopause earlier

Health

South Asian women and menopause: Breaking generational silence

Kiran Singh
Stratus Covid symptoms

The new ‘Stratus’ Covid strain is testing UK defences

Health

From scratchy throats to hoarse voices: Understanding the new Covid strain spreading across UK

Bangladeshi community Yorkshire

Traditional sarees in blue and white marked the occasion

Health

Bangladeshi community in Yorkshire raise £2,000 for Parkinson’s with saree walk

