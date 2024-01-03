Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho to lead Disney+ series ‘Uncle Samsik’

The 16-part drama will arrive on Disney+ this year.

South Korean actor Song Kang-ho (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Parasite star Song Kang-ho is set to lead Uncle Samsik, an ambitious period drama series from the streaming platform Disney+.

The show is written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, known for Korean films such as The Russian Novel and Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Uncle Samshik is set in 1960s Korea, a time of great social and political upheaval.

Uncle Samsik tells the story of a young idealist man Kim San who is driven to turn his country’s fortunes around. The man attracts the attention of a shady fixer, who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his boss’ goals,” read the film’s synopsis.

Song will play the fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Samsik and Byun Yo-han, known for K-drama Mr Sunshine, will essay the role of Kim San.

The 16-part drama will arrive on Disney+ this year.

Uncle Samshik marks Song’s first appearance in a series as well as the first TV project for Shin. The duo previously collaborated on two 2023 films: the volleyball drama One Win and the black comedy Cobweb.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kareena and Saif buy Kolkata team in Indian Street Premier League
Entertainment
‘Ul Jalool Ishq’: Cast for Manish Malhotra’s film revealed
Entertainment
Meiyang Chang: Memorable moments of a self-made star
Entertainment
Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally
TV Shows
New and returning Hindi shows to stream in 2024
Hollywood News
Iman Vellani names MCU directors she’d love to work with
Hollywood News
Richa Moorjani on playing a cop in ‘Fargo 5’
Entertainment
Sriram Raghavan on ‘Merry Christmas’-‘Pinocchio’ connection
TOP LISTS
10 Bollywood films to look forward to in 2024
MUSIC
Charli XCX writing songs for Britney Spears’ new album
NEWS
Prabhas thanks fans for making ‘Salaar’ a big success
MUSIC
Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley’s record
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW