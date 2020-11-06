Nora Fatehi is not a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom

Murtuza Iqbal







From the past couple of years, there have been movies in which Nora Fatehi has been featuring in songs and impressing us with her dance moves. Last year, she featured in three films, Bharat (Turpeya), Batla House (Saki Saki), and Marjaavaan (Ek Toh Kum Zindagani).

Now, recently there were reports that Nora will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. It was said that she will be featuring with Akshay in a special song. However, the reports have turned out to be false.

Nora’s spokesperson has denied the reports. A statement given by the spokesperson read, “In the light of the recent reports about Nora Fatehi being roped in for a special song in Bell Bottom, as the spokesperson of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify that the actress is not a part of the film in any capacity. The stories of Nora Fatehi’s association with Bell Bottom are nothing but false and baseless.”







Meanwhile, Nora will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress has replaced Parineeti Chopra in the film. In the movie, Nora will be playing the role of a spy named Heena Rehman.







Currently, the actress is riding high with the success of her recently released single Naach Meri Rani which also features Guru Randhawa.





