Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks Sudhir Mishra for casting him in Serious Men

National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was most recently seen in Ghoomketu (2020), feels fortunate enough to have worked with renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra in his next directorial offering Serious Man.

Mishra, who last called the shots for Hotstar Specials’ Hostages (2019), tweeted about completing post-production work on their upcoming film for Netflix, which is based on Manu Joseph’s book of the same name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Jan 27, 2019 at 4:01am PST

“Finishing Serious Men. I mean I knew this, but the impact is truly felt when the sound mixing is more or less done. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is brilliant in the film!” the filmmaker wrote on his Twitter handle.

Thanking Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, “Thank you so much, Sudhir Mishra Sir. I feel fortunate enough to have worked with you and the process was really wonderful.”

Bankrolled by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment, Serious Man tells the tale of a crafty slum dweller who cons the country into believing that his 10-year-old son is a genius, only to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Apr 4, 2019 at 7:10am PDT

Talking about working with Sudhir Mishra, Nawaz had said in an earlier interview, “I am very excited to be a part of Serious Men and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games.”

Apart from Serious Man, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in his much-awaited film Bole Chudiyan, wherein he has been paired opposite Tamannaah. The movie marks the directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.