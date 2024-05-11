My playlist with TRXBL

By: Eastern Eye

BRIGHT British music talent TRXBL has lit up the music scene with sparkling songs that have mixed up a melting pot of influences.

The Leicester based singer and rapper added to his growing reputation with recently released track Habibi (My Lover), which has received a positive response. Eastern Eye got the rising star to select 10 songs he loves.

The Colour Violet by Tory Lanez: This song makes the playlist because I have always loved the 1980s sound and nostalgic vibe, plus Tory is one of my top three favourite artists.

Furthest Thing by Drake: One of the greatest of our generation, Drake has delivered amazing lyrics and flows in this top track.

Trauma by PartyNextDoor: One of my biggest inspirations is PartyNextDoor. His blend of r’n’b and dancehall, combined with amazing song writing is top tier and that is illustrated by this song. Autumn Leaves by Chris Brown: I grew up with Chris Brown. He’s a hit maker and never misses. The emotion in this particular song is so relatable.

Can’t Get Enough by Raghav: The production on this song, that legendary sample and those smooth vocals. Wow.

Exchange by Bryson Tiller: This track has a great sample, solid beat, amazing song writing and wonderful vocals. Bryson introduced us to the genre Trapsoul. What a great song this is.

Te Amo by Rihanna: My favourite female artist always delivers. Her delivery. Her style. She is just amazing and this song always gets me in my feels.

Ma Colombe by Nej: The mix of Arabic and French is so amazing. The performance on this song has always given me goosebumps.

Iron Man by Rema: This unique artist has a great ability to create amazing melodies with his amazing vocals. This song is a perfect example of that.

Habibi (My Lover) by TRXBL X Mazza On The Track: As soon as Mazza showed me this, I knew we had a hit on our hands. This is a perfect spring/ summer time tune. An Arabic sample over a smooth beat. English lyrics with a hint of Bengali. We did our thing.