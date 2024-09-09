My playlist with Tigerbee

By: Eastern Eye

TOP UK talent Tigerbee has gone from being a member of pop group, Ra Ra Loud, to releasing her terrific debut track, Wildlife. The catchy new song launches an exciting chapter for a superb singer-songwriter.

Eastern Eye got the exciting solo star to select 10 songs she loves.

Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor: This song is the soundtrack to my life. I’ve faced so many challenges and battles, that whenever I feel I can’t carry on, I blast this song. It makes me want to survive, no matter what I’m going through. It helps me push myself out of a dark place and into the light.

Trials and Tribulations by Ace Hood: The words and his delivery are very powerful. I listen to this daily. It really motivates me to push myself past any limits. It gives me the energy and confidence to believe in myself. It’s very raw and real, which is what I truly love. Ace talks about his life not being easy from the get-go and I can relate.

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen: Freddie Mercury was one of the greatest vocalists of all time. His lyrics and passionate delivery are what I love about this song. The arrangement and operatic phrases in it – I find it magical whenever I listen to it. I feel that we can create magic if we believe.

Karma by Taylor Swift: This song really empowers me whenever anyone does me wrong. I’ve been betrayed by some of those who were closest to me in my life. I listen to this song to remind myself that karma will always deal with those who do wrong to good people.

Changes by Tupac: For me, he was the best rapper of all time. His lyrical genius was ace. His rap technique and delivery are something I’ve never heard anyone else do. He created his own unique music. I love this song because it’s just so real and raw. I feel we all need to make changes in order to make this world a better place.

Hawa Hawai from Mr India: I’m a massive Sridevi fan. Her acting is just superb in this song. It makes me so happy whenever I listen to it. She is full of confidence and sunbeams. This song takes me to another level. My soul and spirit dance along with this song. The lyrics and meaning are very addictive.

Wildlife by Tigerbee: I love this song not only because I wrote and helped produce it, but mostly because it’s my rebirth as a solo artist. It started an urge and passion in me for music that I have never felt before. It’s catchy, vibrant, uplifting and based on my real wild life. It’s got some Punjabi in it too, which I find very cute.

Yeh Dosti from Sholay: This song reminds me of my parents. They always had the movie playing, so the songs would be on all the time. Whenever I listen to this, it helps me remember all the memories I had with them. I feel close to them through it. They will always be my best friends.

Forever Love by Rara Loud: I feel so proud to have written this song. All my friends and family love my rapping in it. It’s their favourite part. Whenever I listen to it, I just think of everything else I have been waiting to say through my solo music. I have so much I want to share with the world.

Mere Sapnon Ki Rani from Aradhana: This Kishore Kumar song is my parents’ love story. They were real tigers; they had the best hearts and personalities that could light up any room. Whenever I listen to it, I can feel their presence in the room. It’s as if though they are right next to me dancing away and rooting for me.

