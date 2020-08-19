My playlist – iLLEST

EFFORTLESSLY being able to fuse global musical influences has enabled iLLEST to produce big beats and perform in front of huge crowds.

The dynamic DJ, drummer and beatboxer is also the host of a popular radio show, which is broadcast globally and has done many high-profile collaborations. Despite being constantly surrounded by commercial music from around the world, the rising star took on the challenge of selecting 10 songs he loves.

Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio: This was the first song I heard in the car when my cousins picked me up from the airport when I first came to America from Kerala, India, so it will always remain special.

Americaz Most Wanted by Tupac and Snoop Dogg: Tupac is one of my favourite artists of all time and this song brings the party vibe every time it’s played.

Dead Wrong by Biggie: A great track from another one of my favourite artists. These are some of the best lyrics Biggie has ever written. Also, Eminem is featured and he kills the verse.

Adrenaline Rush by Twista: The Chicago legend is another one of my favourite artists of all time. The beat goes super hard and I love listening to it in a car while cruising.

Whoa by Black Rob: I love this beat. It’s one of the best and it’s a hype song that always pumps me up before an event or performance.

Damn by Young BloodZ: I love Lil Jon and crunk music, so when Young BloodZ came out with this track it was hype and the bass knocks!

Mukkabla from Kadhalan: The song is the first I performed to. It was a solo freestyle dance. Prabhu Deva originally performed this song and I’ve always looked up to him as a dancer

Heads High by Mr Vegas: I love dance hall music and this track is probably the best to dance to. It’s an iconic track and every time I hear this, it makes me want to get down.

Te Bote by J Balvin: I love reggaeton and this is probably J Balvin’s best track. I love hearing the sounds from around the world.

Buy You A Drink by T Pain: This is my go-to karaoke track. If this song doesn’t make you lean with it and snap your fingers, then I don’t know what will.

