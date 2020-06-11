My playlist – DJ Vish

RISING British music star DJ Vish has lit up events with his dynamic skills on the decks and shown quite comprehensively that he knows how to entertain large crowds. Having been brought up in the film industry, he has been surrounded by hit songs from a young age and turned that passion into a successful DJing career.

Eastern Eye got DJ Vish to select top 10 songs he loves.

Jatt 24 Carat Da by Harjit Harman: This song has been a real party kicker for me. It really keeps a crowd fired up. It is one of my favourites and will continue to be so for a long time.

Ghungroo from the film War: When this song came out, I knew it would definitely have a big impact on the dance floor. Great composition in today’s style of music fused with traditional lyrics that have been used for ghazal too.

My Moon by Amrit Mann: I am known for appreciating the sentimental love songs, whether they are in Hindi or Punjabi. This track is a lovely first dance choice for a bride and groom.

This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan: I can name so many old school r’n’b classics, but one of my favourites has to be this dance floor hit by Montell Jordan. This track absolutely makes the crowd raise those hands nice and high.

Old Skool by Prem Dhillon Ft. Sidhu Moose Wala: This talented artist has definitely changed the Punjabi music scene. His gangster vibe has definitely brought the youth out of their shells. This one was definitely a game changer!

Lahore by Vee Music Ft. Guru Randhawa: A great song. The beat works well with almost all types of crowds. Vee introduced a fresh rhythm to the industry and has created this new style to represent both bhangra and Bollywood music.

Datt Patt Da by Team B & Desi Crew: Team B are close friends of mine and teamed up with one of Punjab’s most well known producers. They created an absolute dance floor hit with this one.

Djadja by Aya Nakamura: Being a multi genre DJ, you have to keep up with all types of music. This is an Afro pop song, which has become one of my favourites to play. French and Spanish artists are the new in thing on the dance floor right now.

3 Peg by Sharry Mann: An absolute bhangra party banger. The moment the song came out, it was a hit track on the dance floor. This song really brings out the desi side of me and leads me on to play endless desi party bangers.

Sajna Ve Sajna by Gurdas Maan: The emotional connection I have with this song is unreal, having listened to Maan saab since I was a kid. It’s the one I love to play at the end of the night and enjoy a sing along. There are so many other songs just like this, but this one stands out to me.

