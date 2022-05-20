Mujib: Trailer of biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes 2022

Mujib: The Making of a Nation Poster (Photo credit: Arifin Shuvoo/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Cannes Film Festival has always been the most sought-after platform to launch new projects. Making the most of the opportunity, India and Bangladesh on Thursday jointly launched the trailer of their co-production Mujib – the Making of a Nation on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Co-produced by India and Bangladesh, the upcoming biopic revolves around the life of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh. Award-winning filmmaker Shyam Benegal has helmed the project which has been extensively shot in India & Bangladesh.

The trailer, released by Indian I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud, showcases glimpses of Bangabandhu, who was a man of indomitable energy and a great admiral.

The actors in the lead roles are Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, who essay the roles of Rahman and his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa. The film showcases Fazilatunnesa’s struggles, strengths and role in Rahman’s success as one of the greatest leaders in the world.

“We have witnessed an epic trailer, of a historic leader (Mujib), it was with the energizing efforts of all the cast & crew from India & Bangladesh, including the governments of both nations that despite the pandemic this film was possible,” Thakur said.

Thakur said the idea of co-producing the film on Bangabandhu was mooted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. “This biopic directed by the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal brilliantly portrays the dramatic life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while being true to reality,” Mahmud said.

“It was an absolutely marvellous journey working for this film as I got an opportunity to work with the artists & technicians from both the nations,” Benegal said in a video message.

