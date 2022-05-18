Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Indian delegation lights up red carpet at Cannes 2022

R. Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shekhar Kapur attend the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez!)” and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In a star-studded presence on the Red Carpet, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur led the largest ever Indian official delegation of eleven celebrities walking together on the inaugural event at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Union Minister is leading a strong Indian delegation to propagate India, the land of storytellers as the ‘content hub of the world’ and preferred ‘post-production hub’ for global filmmakers.

In a historic moment for Indian folk arts, Shri Mame Khan became the first-ever folk artist to open a Red Carpet for the Indian contingent at Cannes ever.

Putting on display the diversity and uniqueness of Indian cinema, the glamorous red-carpet contingent comprised film celebrities from across India. Consisting of eleven members walking towards the legendary stairs of the Palais des Festivals, the delegation carried all the symbolism of India’s ambition to become a global cinema hub.

The ten celebrities that accompany the Minister feature three musical maestros, who have been raising India’s flag on the international scale, and renowned filmmakers and actors from Indian Cinema who represent a kaleidoscope of diversity from various regions, languages, mainstream and OTT led cinema. India the land of storytellers is setting a beautiful narrative for the world through its strongest ever red-carpet presence at Cannes.

Among the stars was actor Nawazuddin Siddique, a regular at Cannes. His raw, powerful acting and the realism of his movies, such as The Lunchbox or Gangs of Wasseypur, have particular resonance among European audiences and signal that India is capable of producing movies catering to a wide range of sensitivities.

The presence of superstar music composer AR Rahman in the group displayed the intent of the Indian delegation to pay tribute to cinematographic music – for, maybe more than anywhere in the world, soundtracks play a massive role in the DNA of Indian cinema. Showcasing the musical eclecticism of the country, different genres were represented on the red carpet. Ricky Kej, an internationally acclaimed new age music composer and multi-Grammy Award winner, represented a more contemporary side of India, while Mame Khan, a film composer and folk singer from Rajasthan, personified the influence of folk culture on Indian cinema. Prasoon Joshi, a lyricist who penned innumerable evergreen film songs, and is now Chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), was also present.

Ambassadors from different regional cinemas were included in the delegation, sending the signal to the world that India – which boasts of 25 regional film industries – has many different flavours and styles to offer in terms of film production. This year, cinema from the south was in the spotlight. R. Madhavan, an actor, and producer who has been involved in movies shot in six different languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English) was a good example of the staggering diversity of Indian cinema. Two Telugu cinema superstars, Tamannah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde, also made their dazzling appearance as part of the delegation.

Shekhar Kapur, director of legendary films such as Mr. India, and now chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), as well as Vani Tripathi Tikoo, actress and member of CBFC, also took part in the Indian delegation.

Delegation members in order of appearance on Red Carpet

  1. Mame Khan, famous folk singer from Rajasthan
  2. Shekhar Kapur, globally acclaimed Director
  3. Pooja Hegde, Actress
  4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Actor
  5. Tamannah Bhatia, Actress
  6. Anurag Thakur, Head of the delegation and the Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, India
  7. R Madhavan, Actor, Director, and Producer
  8. AR Rahman, leading singer & Music Composer
  9. Prasoon Joshi, Chairman CBFC & renowned lyricist
  10. Vani Tripathi, Producer, Member CBFC, Indian film personality
  11. Ricky Kej, the two times Grammy award winner and musician

Cannes Film Festival, which gathers every year the who’s who of the global movie industry, will take place from May 17th to 28th, 2022, and will be the occasion for Indian delegates to take part in various events and high-level meetings.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Expert Take on Mastering Online Solitaire Card Games
Entertainment
Alankrita Shrivastava to direct a film on Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch
Entertainment
Tom Blyth to headline The Hunger Games prequel
Entertainment
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu grooves to bhangra beats – watch video
Entertainment
Bridgerton S3 to focus on Penelope and Colin’s love story
Entertainment
Salman Khan to present Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona in North India
Entertainment
Kushi: Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s next locks official title
Entertainment
NYIFF 2022: Once Upon a Time in Calcutta and Shoebox win top honours
Entertainment
Jessie Buckley to reteam with Olivia Colman to headline comedy Wicked Little Letters
Entertainment
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda to debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The…
Entertainment
Laila Rouass confirms reconciling with Ronnie O’Sullivan after split
Entertainment
Prime Video announces premiere date for Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan-starrer Acharya
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Expert Take on Mastering Online Solitaire Card Games
Indian delegation lights up red carpet at Cannes 2022
Alankrita Shrivastava to direct a film on Pakistani social media…
Tom Blyth to headline The Hunger Games prequel
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu grooves to bhangra beats – watch…
UK unemployment hits 48-year low but inflation squeezes pay