My Playlist with Beant

By: Eastern Eye

HE MAY be at the beginning of his musical journey, but British Asian MC Beant is already carving out a unique space for himself.

Known for lyrically rich songs with profound meaning, his recently released single Widow’s Song adds to his growing repertoire of impactful tracks. Inspired by the Sikh genocide of 1984 and the widow colony in Delhi, the song showcases his ability to mix diverse musical influences.

Eastern Eye got Beant to share 10 tracks that he loves.

Nightmares (Dreaming, pt 2) by Nines: UK rap legend Nines is a huge influence on my music. We used to play his Fire In The Booth daily on the playground in school. He’s honest and authentic in his art – that’s what I like.

Sanu Nasha by Dav Singh and TruSkool: This song is insanely smooth. Tru-Skool smashed it on the production, proving why he’s the GOAT. A perfect tune for autumn months.

Teri Akh Han Ney by Surjit Bindrakhia: Can’t help but dance to this tune. Playful, bright, and pure fun.

2089 by Tay JordanL: Unlike anything out right now. Levels.

Perfect Pint by Mike WiLL Made-It Ft Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd: Everyone went in on this song – doing what they do best. Absolutely killer hook.

I’d Rather Go Blind by Beyonce: The version by Beyoncé has pure pain and desperation. A top-tier vocal performance, and in my opinion, better than the original.

Widow’s Song by Beant: My most focused and heartfelt songwriting to date.

Symbiosis by Ajebo Hustlers: Badman flows mixed with smooth keys and a wavy laidback hook. A perfect blend of singing and rapping.

White Dress by Kanye West: A massively under-appreciated Kanye track, with an amazing soul sample and a typically entertaining Kanye verse. Great music.

Miami by Kali Uchis: The whole progression and structure of this song is amazing. BIA’s flow on her verse is perfect and the lyrics, imagery, and message are on point throughout.