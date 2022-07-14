Website Logo
  Thursday, July 14, 2022
Marvel Studios’ VFX artists call out company for exhausting working conditions: ‘Welcome to the 7th level of hell,’ says an employee after quitting

The premier studio is being accused of having poor working conditions, which had now led many workers to boycott the company.

The images is used for representative purpose only (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

By: Mohnish Singh

Marvel Studios, one of the biggest filmmaking studios in the world, is known for delivering dozens of blockbusters that are watched by billions of people all across the globe. While we enjoy every minute of VFX-heavy Marvel movies, the condition of VFX artists working on those films for months on end is not that great, it seems.

The premier studio is being accused of having poor working conditions, which had now led many workers to boycott the company. VFX artists on Reddit have been calling out the studio for the workloads they face.

According to the consensus of the group about the Marvel boycott, Marvel has the worst VFX management out there.

According to a Reddit user by the name of Independent-Ad419, “They can never fix the look for the show before more than half the allocated time for the show is over. The artists working on Marvel shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they put in. The charm for working on a Marvel movie is way overrated now and I would rather be happy working on a TV series after decades and decades of this.”

Another user named Raistlinuk, wrote, “It took me over six months to recover from WandaVision’s crunch. It’s not worth it. Not when there are better run projects that look just as good out there.”

The third user wrote, “I’m on my third in a row…definitely wanna take a break for the next project and do something different,” said a Redditor.

Another replied, “I’m on almost 3 years straight of Marvel as well. Welcome to the 7th level of hell haha.”

A Redditor who is still with the company wrote that it is the Work-from-Home facility that has stopped him from quitting. “Wfh is the only thing that makes marvel doable for me. I can set the never-ending lists of requests to one side and focus on work chunks at a time. Can walk away and cuddle cat when stressed, no crushing commutes during OT. Wfh is the thing that has stopped many of us from quitting,” he wrote.

