Maitreyi Ramakrishnan opens up about the hate she received after getting famous

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for Liquid Media Group/ Jane Owen PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who has become a household name after the rousing success of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, recently opened up about the hate she received after the streaming show’s second season dropped on Netflix.

Talking to a publication, the young actress revealed how she dealt with some of the negative comments on social media. “I don’t mean negative critiques of the show. It’s more like, ‘Just go die,” she told the publication.

The second season of Never Have I Ever premiered on July 15, 2021. In the month following, Ramakrishnan tweeted about two separate occasions where people discussed her physical appearance.

“Eating dinner right now at one of my favourite places and overheard a group of people whispering about me but I then heard them say ‘she has a scary face,’” the 19-year-old star tweeted on August 21.

Her fans on the micro-blogging site said they would fight for Ramakrishnan. Some said that the people who called her face scary are just “mad they aren’t as gorgeous” as Ramakrishnan.

Earlier in August, Ramakrishnan tweeted how hairlessness does not equate to femininity. “What makes me say that last tweet is also the fact that I just f*cking know if I ever decide to shave my arms, by my own choice, people are really gonna say I’m a sell-out/lost my roots or whatever bullsh*t,” Ramakrishnan tweeted.

“Where’d her hairy arms go?’ Idfk they’ll be back in a month just wait,” she added.

She told the publication, “I just got mad,” adding, “It was me just staring at my arms for a little too long and then recognizing the fact that if I do shave my arms, purely because I want to, people will always have an opinion.”

Netflix recently renewed Never Have I Ever for a season three. The new season is expected to premiere next year in 2022.