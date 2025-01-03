Labour delays social care reform to 2028, launches new commission

THE LABOUR government has postponed a planned overhaul of social care until 2028, announcing an independent commission led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock.

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will focus on medium-term challenges in its first phase, expected to conclude by mid-2025. Its second phase will address long-term issues, with recommendations due by 2028, as reported by The Times.

Baroness Casey, known for her work on social issues, stated the commission aims to foster a national conversation and develop a long-term plan. “I am pleased the prime minister has asked me to lead this vital work,” she said.

Labour’s decision follows the cancellation of the Conservatives’ proposed cap on care costs. The plan included an £86,000 lifetime cap on care expenses and raised the asset threshold for self-funded care from £23,250 to £100,000. Andrew Dilnot, who designed the reforms, described their cancellation as a “tragedy.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves cited a £22 billion shortfall in public finances as the reason for scrapping the reforms.

Health secretary Wes Streeting highlighted the need for a long-term solution, given rising care costs. “The independent commission will work to build a national consensus around a new national care service,” he said.

Critics, including Care England and the King’s Fund, expressed concern over delays. Care England warned the commission might produce “yet another report that gathers dust.”

Simon Bottery of the King’s Fund noted the system largely supports only those with the lowest assets and highest needs, leaving many without adequate care.

The social care crisis has been exacerbated by chronic underfunding, understaffing, and a growing demand for services.

Recent data shows more than 130,000 vacancies in the sector, while carers face restrictions on bringing family members to the UK. Unpaid carers, estimated at 10.6 million by Carers UK, fill much of the gap.

The government has also announced £172m in additional funding for disabled facilities grants, benefiting an estimated 7,800 more elderly and disabled individuals.

Over 25 commissions and reviews since 1997 have failed to resolve the crisis. Whether this latest effort will succeed remains uncertain, with critics urging urgent action to avoid further strain on the NHS and social care systems.