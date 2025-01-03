Skip to content
Labour delays social care reform to 2028, launches new commission

Baroness-Casey-Getty

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will be led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra
THE LABOUR government has postponed a planned overhaul of social care until 2028, announcing an independent commission led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock.

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will focus on medium-term challenges in its first phase, expected to conclude by mid-2025. Its second phase will address long-term issues, with recommendations due by 2028, as reported by The Times.

Baroness Casey, known for her work on social issues, stated the commission aims to foster a national conversation and develop a long-term plan. “I am pleased the prime minister has asked me to lead this vital work,” she said.

Labour’s decision follows the cancellation of the Conservatives’ proposed cap on care costs. The plan included an £86,000 lifetime cap on care expenses and raised the asset threshold for self-funded care from £23,250 to £100,000. Andrew Dilnot, who designed the reforms, described their cancellation as a “tragedy.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves cited a £22 billion shortfall in public finances as the reason for scrapping the reforms.

Health secretary Wes Streeting highlighted the need for a long-term solution, given rising care costs. “The independent commission will work to build a national consensus around a new national care service,” he said.

Critics, including Care England and the King’s Fund, expressed concern over delays. Care England warned the commission might produce “yet another report that gathers dust.”

Simon Bottery of the King’s Fund noted the system largely supports only those with the lowest assets and highest needs, leaving many without adequate care.

The social care crisis has been exacerbated by chronic underfunding, understaffing, and a growing demand for services.

Recent data shows more than 130,000 vacancies in the sector, while carers face restrictions on bringing family members to the UK. Unpaid carers, estimated at 10.6 million by Carers UK, fill much of the gap.

The government has also announced £172m in additional funding for disabled facilities grants, benefiting an estimated 7,800 more elderly and disabled individuals.

Over 25 commissions and reviews since 1997 have failed to resolve the crisis. Whether this latest effort will succeed remains uncertain, with critics urging urgent action to avoid further strain on the NHS and social care systems.

More For You

sydney-test-getty

Boland was the standout performer with figures of 4-31, supported by Starc, who claimed 3-49. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia in control as Rohit-less India crumble on day one in Sydney

AUSTRALIA took control on the first day of the fifth and final Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, thanks to a strong performance from Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Rohit Sharma, were bowled out for 185.

Keep ReadingShow less
GPs in UK struggle with emotional exhaustion, study reveals

Family doctors are "particularly vulnerable" because of their "prolonged exposure to patients' suffering and trauma" (Photo for representation: iStock)

Getty Images

GPs in UK struggle with emotional exhaustion, study reveals

MOST family doctors in Britain are finding it difficult to show care and understanding to their patients due to extreme tiredness and emotional strain, a troubling new survey has revealed.

The study, conducted by the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland, found that seven in ten GPs are experiencing what experts call "compassion fatigue" - a state where they're too worn out to properly empathise with their patients' problems.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'

London mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has shared that his recent knighthood has been met with contrasting opinions within his family, with his children playfully accusing him of "selling out."

Recognised in the first New Year honours list under Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Sadiq expressed both gratitude and humility for the distinction.

Keep ReadingShow less
New laws target suspected people smugglers with strict restrictions

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

New laws target suspected people smugglers with strict restrictions

SUSPECTED UK people smugglers could face travel bans and swifter social media and mobile phone curbs, under government plans announced Thursday (2) to reduce cross-Channel migrant arrivals by boat.

The Home Office announced the plan to impose new interim Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) on smugglers before they have been criminally charged, the day after figures showed soaring arrival numbers in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
migrants-uk-channel-getty

An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants crosses the English Channel on 6 March, 2024 in the English Channel. (Photo: Getty Images)

36,816 migrants cross Channel in 2024, up 25 per cent

THE NUMBER of irregular migrants arriving in the UK on small boats increased significantly in 2024, according to data released on Wednesday.

A total of 36,816 people were detected crossing the Channel last year, marking a 25 per cent rise from 2023, when 29,437 migrants made the journey.

Keep ReadingShow less
