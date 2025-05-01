Birmingham bin strike talks begin with Acas mediation

TALKS to resolve the ongoing bin strike in Birmingham are set to begin on Thursday through mediation facilitated by conciliation service Acas.

Bin workers began an all-out strike on 11 March after several weeks of intermittent industrial action.

The dispute relates to the removal of Waste Recycling and Collection Officer roles. According to the union Unite, the change would result in affected workers losing up to £8,000 a year, BBC reported.

Birmingham City Council has said it has made a "fair and reasonable offer" and that "not a single worker needs to lose a penny".

Both Unite and the council agreed to attend mediation talks with Acas, which is an independent body offering free and impartial advice on workplace matters. Acas has no statutory powers.

The strike has led to large piles of uncollected rubbish across the city, with complaints of rats, foxes, and seagulls tearing open bin bags, BBC reported.

In March, a major incident was declared due to concerns about public health and the environment. The council said in April that the backlog, which peaked at 22,000 tonnes of waste, was "on track" to be cleared.