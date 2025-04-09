Streeting warns of health risk as Birmingham bin strike continues

HEALTH SECRETARY Wes Streeting has raised concerns about the public health impact of the ongoing bin strike in Birmingham, now in its fifth week.

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “I certainly am concerned about the public health situation and the poor conditions we're seeing for people in Birmingham. As the bin bags are piling up, we see rats and other vermin crawling around.”

Birmingham City Council said on Tuesday that all its waste wagons had been deployed from its three depots and asked residents to leave their bins out as usual, saying they would be collected “asap”. The council apologised for “the current situation”.

Natasha, a Birmingham resident, told BBC Radio WM that uncollected waste was blocking access to a bus stop in Winson Green. Her 11-week-old son, born prematurely, has a weakened immune system.

“That pathway is basically covered in black bin bags and physical household waste bins that are overflowing,” she said. “I’m having to choose between my son becoming possibly critically ill or being hit by a car.”

Talks between the council and Unite ended on Tuesday without an agreement. Unite said it had put forward “a range of fair and reasonable solutions”.

A resident dressed as a rat questioned cabinet member Majid Mahmood at a council meeting about the vermin issue. Mahmood said he sympathised with residents and noted that a major incident had been declared.

Neighbouring Lichfield District Council is expected to send crews to help clear the waste backlog, which is growing by 1,000 tonnes a week.

The strike, which began in March, follows earlier walkouts since January over role changes and potential pay cuts.