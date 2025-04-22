Skip to content
Birmingham sees highest council tax increase in England

The city’s households will pay an additional £43.1 million in council tax this year, the largest rise among all local authorities.

The rise for this year accounts for 29 per cent of the total council tax increase over the last four years.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 22, 2025
BIRMINGHAM residents will face the highest overall increase in council tax in England for the 2025/26 financial year, according to research by Go.Compare Home Insurance.

Property Wire reported that Windsor and Maidenhead will see the highest increase per household, with eligible properties paying £169.43 more than in 2024/25.

Nathan Blackler, home insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: “Council tax is an essential household expense, but for many, these rising costs are putting even more pressure on already stretched budgets. If you’re struggling, it’s worth checking if you qualify for council tax reductions or any support schemes in your area.

“At the same time, looking for savings on other bills, like home insurance, could help offset some of these rising costs. Shopping around for a better deal could make a real difference to your monthly outgoings.”

On average, councils have increased tax rates by 4.9 per cent for 2025/26. Some local authorities facing financial difficulties have raised them further.

