Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Uganda mourns businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, 35, killed in car crash

The son of billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia perished when his white Nissan GTR crashed at the Busabala flyover near Kampala

Uganda mourns businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, 35, killed in car crash

Rajiv Ruparelia

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMay 05, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

TRIBUTES have poured in from across Uganda following the death of entrepreneur Rajiv Ruparelia, who passed away in a car accident last Saturday (3). The 35-year-old son of billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia perished when his white Nissan GTR crashed at the Busabala flyover near Kampala, the country's capital.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and former MP Bobi Wine described Rajiv as "a dynamic, visionary leader whose legacy will live on."

Prominent journalist Andrew Mwenda, appointed as spokesperson for the five-member funeral committee, praised Rajiv as someone who "loved life and lived it to the fullest."

"Despite his love of fun, Rajiv was also driven and passionate about the family business to which he devoted his enormous energy and talent," Mwenda wrote. "That was my grandson: courageous, tenacious, unrelenting in pursuit of family justice."

Large crowds of mourners gathered at the Ruparelia family residence in Kololo, Kampala, to pay their respects to Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, who has lost his only son. The property mogul, regarded as one of Uganda's wealthiest individuals, heads the Ruparelia Group, a business empire spanning real estate, hospitality, education and finance. His family roots are in Gujarat.

Police confirmed that the accident occurred at approximately 1.54am on May 3 when Rajiv's vehicle hit temporary barriers at the roundabout section of the flyover. The car overturned, travelled approximately 80 metres through the air before crashing to the ground and bursting into flames. Reports indicate Rajiv had just returned from London and was travelling to Munyonyo, where he was to serve as a groomsman at a friend's wedding.

Born on January 2, 1990, Rajiv was educated at Regents College London, where he studied Financial Management. He served as managing director of the Ruparelia Group and was responsible for developing business strategies and providing leadership across the organisation.

Under his guidance, Victoria University transformed from a struggling institution with fewer than 200 students to a thriving university with over 10,000 students. Despite initial scepticism about his unconventional marketing approaches, Rajiv's vision proved successful, turning the university from a financial drain into a profitable venture.

Beyond business, Rajiv was a trustee of the Ruparelia Foundation, overseeing the general welfare department and promoting sports development in Uganda. His passion for motorsport led him to join local rally competitions in 2019, where he quickly distinguished himself with his pace and secured several victories before taking a sabbatical in 2022. He also served as Patron for the Central Motorsport Club.

Colleagues and friends remember Rajiv for his humility and accessibility, with accounts of him riding bodabodas (motorcycle taxis) when traffic was heavy, frequenting ordinary establishments, and engaging with people regardless of social status.

Rajiv is survived by his wife, Naiya Khagram Ruparelia, and a young daughter.

car accidentsudhir rupareliarajiv ruparelia

Related News

Sainsbury’s Introduces VAR-Style Cameras at Self-Checkouts to Combat Shoplifting
Business

Sainsbury's installs cameras at self-checkouts to deter shoplifting

Gurwinder Kaur
UK

Ravi Yadav sentenced to nine years for rape and abuse of wife Gurwinder Kaur

Babil Khan Breaks Silence on Viral Breakdown and Bollywood Misquote
Entertainment

Babil Khan reacts after viral breakdown video, says Bollywood comments were misread

Indian Americans Top Asian Groups in Income and Education
US

Indian Americans rank highest in income and degrees across US Asian groups, says report

More For You

Anthony-Albanese-Reuters

Albanese’s win came after a campaign focused on economic concerns. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Albanese wins Australian election, Dutton loses seat

AUSTRALIA’s prime minister Anthony Albanese won the national election on Saturday, with his Labor Party on course for a strong majority. His opponent, opposition leader Peter Dutton, lost his seat.

According to national broadcaster ABC, Labor had secured 85 seats in the 150-member parliament. Dutton’s coalition held 41, other parties had nine, and 15 seats were undecided.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guru Nanak Gurdwara Opens in Camberley, Marking Surrey’s First Sikh Temple

ttendees were also treated to traditional food

BBC

First gurdwara in Surrey officially opens in Camberley

Surrey’s first gurdwara has officially opened in Camberley, marking a significant milestone for the local Sikh community. The opening ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by around 1,000 people and featured a range of cultural and religious activities.

Visitors to the newly established Guru Nanak Gurdwara Camberley took part in prayers, music performances, Punjabi writing classes, martial arts demonstrations, and talks. Attendees were also treated to traditional food and witnessed the unveiling of a new artwork by British Sikh artist Amandeep Singh, also known as Inkquisitive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf acknowledged that the party may not be able to stop asylum seekers from being placed in hotels where the Home Office already has contracts with accommodation providers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will resist hotel use for asylum seekers

REFORM UK chair Zia Yusuf has said the party will use “every instrument of power” to resist housing people seeking asylum in council areas where it has gained control.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Yusuf said the party is exploring legal avenues including judicial reviews, injunctions, and planning laws to prevent the use of accommodation for asylum seekers in these areas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indus-waters-Reuters

Boys use fishing nets to catch fish in the water on the partially dried up riverbed of the Indus River in Hyderabad, Pakistan, April 25, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India begins hydro work after suspending Indus Waters Treaty: Report

INDIA has started work to increase reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, three sources told Reuters, after tensions with Pakistan led New Delhi to suspend a decades-old water-sharing agreement.

The activity marks the first instance of India operating outside the Indus Waters Treaty, an agreement in place since 1960 that both countries have followed despite three wars and several other conflicts.

Keep ReadingShow less
ve-day-getty

Union Jack flags are displayed on Regent Street St James's ahead of VE Day 80 on May 4, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

VE Day events begin across UK to honour WWII veterans

THE UK on Monday began four days of events to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, with a military parade, street parties, and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by the royal family.

The events are expected to be the final major commemoration attended by those who served in the Second World War.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc