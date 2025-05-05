Uganda mourns businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, 35, killed in car crash

TRIBUTES have poured in from across Uganda following the death of entrepreneur Rajiv Ruparelia, who passed away in a car accident last Saturday (3). The 35-year-old son of billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia perished when his white Nissan GTR crashed at the Busabala flyover near Kampala, the country's capital.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and former MP Bobi Wine described Rajiv as "a dynamic, visionary leader whose legacy will live on."

Prominent journalist Andrew Mwenda, appointed as spokesperson for the five-member funeral committee, praised Rajiv as someone who "loved life and lived it to the fullest."

"Despite his love of fun, Rajiv was also driven and passionate about the family business to which he devoted his enormous energy and talent," Mwenda wrote. "That was my grandson: courageous, tenacious, unrelenting in pursuit of family justice."

Large crowds of mourners gathered at the Ruparelia family residence in Kololo, Kampala, to pay their respects to Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, who has lost his only son. The property mogul, regarded as one of Uganda's wealthiest individuals, heads the Ruparelia Group, a business empire spanning real estate, hospitality, education and finance. His family roots are in Gujarat.

Police confirmed that the accident occurred at approximately 1.54am on May 3 when Rajiv's vehicle hit temporary barriers at the roundabout section of the flyover. The car overturned, travelled approximately 80 metres through the air before crashing to the ground and bursting into flames. Reports indicate Rajiv had just returned from London and was travelling to Munyonyo, where he was to serve as a groomsman at a friend's wedding.

Born on January 2, 1990, Rajiv was educated at Regents College London, where he studied Financial Management. He served as managing director of the Ruparelia Group and was responsible for developing business strategies and providing leadership across the organisation.

Under his guidance, Victoria University transformed from a struggling institution with fewer than 200 students to a thriving university with over 10,000 students. Despite initial scepticism about his unconventional marketing approaches, Rajiv's vision proved successful, turning the university from a financial drain into a profitable venture.

Beyond business, Rajiv was a trustee of the Ruparelia Foundation, overseeing the general welfare department and promoting sports development in Uganda. His passion for motorsport led him to join local rally competitions in 2019, where he quickly distinguished himself with his pace and secured several victories before taking a sabbatical in 2022. He also served as Patron for the Central Motorsport Club.

Colleagues and friends remember Rajiv for his humility and accessibility, with accounts of him riding bodabodas (motorcycle taxis) when traffic was heavy, frequenting ordinary establishments, and engaging with people regardless of social status.

Rajiv is survived by his wife, Naiya Khagram Ruparelia, and a young daughter.