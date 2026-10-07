Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s second pregnancy announcement has Bollywood celebrating

Highlights

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child

The couple shared the news with a sweet Instagram post featuring their daughter’s hands holding tiny baby socks

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Rakul Preet Singh were among the celebrities who reacted to the announcement

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2025

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to become parents for the second time, with the couple sharing the happy news on social media.

The actors announced the pregnancy through a joint Instagram post featuring their daughter’s hands holding a pair of tiny socks. Alongside the picture, they wrote: “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

The announcement quickly drew reactions from their friends and fellow Bollywood stars, with Kareena Kapoor among those celebrating the news.

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar react to the announcement

Kareena commented on the post, “Mommy and daddy again, yaay”, while Karan Johar wrote, “Love love you.”

Parineeti Chopra also congratulated the couple, writing, “Congrats guys!” Rakul Preet Singh added, “Oh wow! This is such lovely news, God bless.”

The announcement comes just over a year after Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child in 2025

Kiara and Sidharth became parents to a baby girl on July 15, 2025. The actress was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai's Girgaon area for the delivery, with the baby arriving earlier than expected.

Kiara has previously spoken about how becoming a mother changed her outlook on life. In an interview with Raj Shamani, she said motherhood had transformed her “in every way” and made her more conscious of setting an example for her daughter.

“There’s so much more purpose in everything you do. I’m constantly thinking of leading by example for my daughter,” she said.

She also spoke about the demands of motherhood and acknowledged the amount of work done by mothers and homemakers, saying it was more than people could imagine.

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. More than three years after their wedding, the couple are now preparing to welcome another addition to their family.