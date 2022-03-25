Karan Johar and Fox Star Studios nab rights to remake Malayalam hit Hridayam

Karan Johar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have obtained rights to remake the successful Malayalam film Hridayam (2022) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, released on January 21, 2022, and garnered great critical and commercial success. It featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in principal roles.

Johar took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. He wrote, “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu – all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema.”

Thanking Visakh Subramaniam, the producer of the original film, the filmmaker added, “Thank you Visakh Subramaniam and Merryland Cinemas for this huge win. Can’t wait for you to see it. More updates incoming, stay tuned.”

Visakh Subramaniam posted the same poster and wrote, “I am excited, honoured and extremely happy to announce that the Hindi, Tamil & Telugu remake rights of Hridayam have been acquired jointly by Dharma Production and Fox Star Studios. It is a dream come true for our team, to be associating with these two prestigious and respected names in the industry. Thank you, Madhavan sir, Karan Johar sir, and Apoorva Mehta sir for your faith in our film.”

He added, “Heartfelt thanks to audiences all over the world for the immense love you have showered upon our film.”

Subramaniam also shared a photo with Johar and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. In his long post, he also wrote, “Today, it is a dream come true to have my film’s remake rights acquired by two of the most prestigious banners, whose films I have loved and enjoyed over the years.”

Hridayam is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.