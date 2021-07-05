Website Logo
  • Monday, July 05, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,728
Total Cases 30,585,229
Today's Fatalities 723
Today's Cases 39,796
Entertainment

Karan Johar to announce his next directorial on 6th July

Karan Johar (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Karan Johar’s last directorial was the 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan was supposed to direct Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor. But, due to the pandemic, the film has been put on a backburner. However now, Karan is all set to announce his next directorial.

On Monday, the filmmaker tweeted, “This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home – all at once. It’s time to go back to my favourite place, it’s time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. Announcing my next film tomorrow at 11am, watch this space for more! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18.”

In the video, Karan has stated that his next, which is a love story, will be announced on 6th July. From the past few months, there have been reports that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in a love story directed by Karan. Now, 6th July 2021 marks Ranveer’s 36th birthday, so we won’t be surprised if Karan’s directorial stars the actor in it.

Meanwhile, Karan is also producing many films like Sooryavanshi, Shershaah, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Liger, Shakun Batra’s next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Mr Lele.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

