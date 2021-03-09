Trending Now

Kapil Sharma to jet off to Dubai to commence work on his comedy special show


Kapil Sharma (Photo credit: NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma is gearing up to take a plunge into digital space with an upcoming series for Netflix. Ever since he made the announcement of his digital debut with streaming media giant Netflix, his fans have been waiting for the association with bated breath.

The buzz around his digital debut was seen even recently when Netflix unveiled a hefty slate of upcoming films, series, documentaries, reality shows, and comedy specials at a special event held in Mumbai.

The latest update on his comedy special series is that Sharma will start shooting for the same from April. He will jet off to Dubai to commence the shoot.



“Kapil has already begun working on his material for the show and is doing regular reading sessions with his team. He is currently recovering from his back injury, and will be travelling to Dubai next month to shoot for the special which will feature his trademark comedy style,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s popular show The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on a break. The actor-comedian even confirmed the same on Twitter in January.

When a fan asked him the reason behind the show going off-air, he said, “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.”



Last month, Kapil Sharma welcomed his second child, a baby boy. “Namaskar, we are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God, the baby and the mother both are fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings, and prayers. Love you all,” he announced on Twitter.

