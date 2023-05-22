Website Logo
  Monday, May 22, 2023
Kangana Ranaut wins Best Actress for Thalaivii at Osaka fest

Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot Tejas and essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in her directorial project Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress Award for her movie Thalaivii at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan. The actress took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the recognition and honour given to her.

She wrote in her post, “Thank you for this honour… Thalaivii is indeed a piece of my heart… many thanks for this acknowledgment.

Thalaivii is a 2021 biographical drama film based on the life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, her relationship with the illustrious M. G. Ramachandran, and her turbulent ascent to power as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Kangana has given her best for the film and she put a lot of effort into making the character look real. In fact, she gained 20 kgs in just six months for her role.

The 36-year-old actress made her film debut in 2006 with the movie Gangster and later made her mark with the films like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga, among others.

She has won four National Film Awards: one Best Supporting Actress award for Fashion and three Best Actress awards, one each for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns and a third one for her performances in both Manikarnika, the Queen of Jhansi, and Panga.

Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot Tejas and essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in her directorial project Emergency.

Eastern Eye

