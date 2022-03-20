Website Logo
  Sunday, March 20, 2022
Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri in talks to team up for a film

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is riding high on the massive success of his latest directorial venture The Kashmir Files (2022), is reportedly in talks with Kangana Ranaut for one of his forthcoming films.

Agnihotri has become one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Bollywood following the worldwide success of The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. If reports are to be believed, several prominent actors have expressed their interest in joining forces with the filmmaker, with four-time National Film Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut being one of them.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs a publication, “Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been working on multiple ideas and he has discussed one of those with Kangana Ranaut. The actress too has shown keen interest in collaborating with Vivek.”

 

The source goes on to add, “Both of them bond well together and have similar ideologies. Collaboration was always round the corner. The talks are in very early stages and once they materialize, an official announcement will take place. So far, it has been just a couple of meetings between the two.”

Meanwhile, Ranaut is waiting for the release of her next film Dhaakad. Directed by Rajneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, the film will hit theatres on May 27, 2022, in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam.

Agnihotri, on the other hand, will next helm a film titled The Delhi Files. The project was announced last year and is expected to go before cameras soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

